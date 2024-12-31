https://sputnikglobe.com/20241231/western-media-hint-at-possible-ukrainian-concessions-in-peace-talks-1121322124.html

Western Media Hint at Possible Ukrainian Concessions in Peace Talks

Sputnik International

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier said that reaching settlement of the Ukraine crisis through negotiations is only possible if the US realize there are no alternatives to Vladimir Putin's peace initiatives.

Russia and Ukraine may clinch a peace deal in 2025, which could envisage Moscow retaining territories it earlier liberated, the Financial Times has reported.This was echoed by Germany's Die Welt weekly, which insisted that territorial concessions to Russia are the only option for the Kiev regime in terms of peace negotiations.This followed US President-elect Donald Trump arguing that Zelensky would like to "make a deal" to end the conflict in Ukraine. Kiev should also declare that it is abandoning its intention to join NATO and should carry out demilitarization and de-Nazification, as well as accept a neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status. Plus, the West’s anti-Russian sanctions must be lifted, Putin underscored.

