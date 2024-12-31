https://sputnikglobe.com/20241231/western-media-hint-at-possible-ukrainian-concessions-in-peace-talks-1121322124.html
Western Media Hint at Possible Ukrainian Concessions in Peace Talks
Western Media Hint at Possible Ukrainian Concessions in Peace Talks
Sputnik International
The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier said that reaching settlement of the Ukraine crisis through negotiations is only possible if the US realize there are no alternatives to Vladimir Putin's peace initiatives.
Russia and Ukraine may clinch a peace deal in 2025, which could envisage Moscow retaining territories it earlier liberated, the Financial Times has reported.This was echoed by Germany's Die Welt weekly, which insisted that territorial concessions to Russia are the only option for the Kiev regime in terms of peace negotiations.This followed US President-elect Donald Trump arguing that Zelensky would like to "make a deal" to end the conflict in Ukraine. Kiev should also declare that it is abandoning its intention to join NATO and should carry out demilitarization and de-Nazification, as well as accept a neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status. Plus, the West’s anti-Russian sanctions must be lifted, Putin underscored.
Western Media Hint at Possible Ukrainian Concessions in Peace Talks
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov earlier told Sputnik that reaching settlement of the Ukraine crisis through negotiations is only possible if the US and Western countries realize the fact there are no alternatives to Russian President Vladimir Putin's peace initiatives.
Russia and Ukraine may clinch a peace deal in 2025, which could envisage Moscow retaining territories it earlier liberated, the Financial Times has reported.
“[Under the possible deal] Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy will agree to de facto but not de jure Russian control of the land it currently occupies, with some land swaps, in return for European security guarantees with US support, while Ukraine’s NATO accession is ultimately put on ice. [Russian President] Vladimir Putin will calculate that European resolve will eventually falter,” according to the newspaper.
This was echoed by Germany's Die Welt weekly, which insisted that territorial concessions to Russia are the only option for the Kiev regime in terms of peace negotiations.
“Ukraine is significantly weakened militarily: troop morale is falling and the number of deserters is rising. […] Volodymyr Zelensky would be forced to give up Ukrainian territory for a ceasefire [talks]”, Die Welt pointed out.
This followed US President-elect Donald Trump arguing that Zelensky would like to "make a deal" to end the conflict in Ukraine.
Putin, for his part, previously put forward initiatives for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, which, in particular, stipulate that Moscow will immediately cease fire and declare its readiness for negotiations after the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the territory of Russia's new regions.
Kiev should also declare that it is abandoning its intention to join NATO and should carry out demilitarization and de-Nazification, as well as accept a neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status. Plus, the West’s anti-Russian sanctions
must be lifted, Putin underscored.