EU Might Activate Own Defense Provision If Trump Follows Through on NATO Threats – Expert

EU Might Activate Own Defense Provision If Trump Follows Through on NATO Threats – Expert

The European Union may invoke its collective defense provision should US President-elect Donald Trump follow through on his promise to withdraw the United States from NATO, Stavros Kalenteridis, professor at the Aegean College in Athens, told Sputnik.

Trump’s team reportedly told European officials in December that the incoming US administration would demand that NATO members commit to spending 5% of their GDP on defense. In the past, Trump floated the ideas of the US leaving the alliance if other members do not step up their military contribution. He noted that former German Chancellor Angela Merkel was against having a collective defense clause, arguing that NATO should remain the primary defense mechanism and that invoking that clause would be unnecessary. Still, it was included in the text of the Treaty of Lisbon due to France’s insistence. Should this alternative mechanism prove workable during the upcoming Trump presidency, it could gain momentum and carry on after his administration. In the past, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his skepticism of NATO, going as far as to call it "brain-dead" and arguing in favor of European strategic autonomy. In that, he was part of a tradition that harks back to Charles de Gaulle, the founding father of the Fifth Republic.

