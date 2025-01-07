https://sputnikglobe.com/20250107/greenland-goes-maga-us-president-elect-confirms-visit-by-his-son-donald-trump-jr-1121374299.html
Greenland Goes MAGA? US President-elect Confirms Visit By His Son, Donald Trump Jr
Greenland Goes MAGA? US President-elect Confirms Visit By His Son, Donald Trump Jr
Sputnik International
US President-elect Donald Trump confirmed that his son Donald Trump Jr. and a number of representatives would travel to Greenland on a visit.
2025-01-07T11:49+0000
2025-01-07T11:49+0000
2025-01-07T11:49+0000
americas
donald trump
greenland
us
us hegemony
truth social
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/10/1120901262_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_47d0989b5ebf53fa28629f17e9accbf8.jpg
Earlier, the DR broadcaster reported that Trump's son would arrive on Tuesday on a private visit to Greenland. According to Trump, "if, and when" Greenland becomes part of the United States, its residents will benefit greatly. Greenland was a colony of Denmark until 1953. It remains part of the kingdom, but it received autonomy with the possibility of self-government and independent choice in domestic policy in 2009. In 2019, a series of publications appeared in the media that Trump was considering the possibility of buying Greenland. Later, Trump himself confirmed to journalists that he was interested in this issue "strategically." At the same time, Greenland said that the island was not for sale, and Denmark expressed hope that Trump was joking, calling the very idea of sale absurd.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/why-does-us-really-want-to-annex-greenland-1121270041.html
americas
greenland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/10/1120901262_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_101f0ca4718a5e1f932a1b365dba91c1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us hegemony, us expansionism, us greenland, us invade greenland
us hegemony, us expansionism, us greenland, us invade greenland
Greenland Goes MAGA? US President-elect Confirms Visit By His Son, Donald Trump Jr
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President-elect Donald Trump confirmed that his son Donald Trump Jr. and a number of representatives would travel to Greenland on a visit.
Earlier, the DR broadcaster reported that Trump's son would arrive on Tuesday on a private visit to Greenland.
"I am hearing that the people of Greenland are 'MAGA.' My son, Don Jr, and various representatives, will be traveling there to visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights," Trump said on Truth Social.
According to Trump, "if, and when" Greenland becomes part of the United States, its residents will benefit greatly.
25 December 2024, 18:42 GMT
"We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!" the politician added.
Greenland was a colony of Denmark until 1953. It remains part of the kingdom, but it received autonomy with the possibility of self-government and independent choice in domestic policy in 2009.
In 2019, a series of publications appeared in the media that Trump was considering the possibility of buying Greenland. Later, Trump himself confirmed to journalists that he was interested in this issue "strategically." At the same time, Greenland said that the island was not for sale
, and Denmark expressed hope that Trump was joking, calling the very idea of sale absurd.