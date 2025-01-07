https://sputnikglobe.com/20250107/greenland-goes-maga-us-president-elect-confirms-visit-by-his-son-donald-trump-jr-1121374299.html

Greenland Goes MAGA? US President-elect Confirms Visit By His Son, Donald Trump Jr

Greenland Goes MAGA? US President-elect Confirms Visit By His Son, Donald Trump Jr

US President-elect Donald Trump confirmed that his son Donald Trump Jr. and a number of representatives would travel to Greenland on a visit.

Earlier, the DR broadcaster reported that Trump's son would arrive on Tuesday on a private visit to Greenland. According to Trump, "if, and when" Greenland becomes part of the United States, its residents will benefit greatly. Greenland was a colony of Denmark until 1953. It remains part of the kingdom, but it received autonomy with the possibility of self-government and independent choice in domestic policy in 2009. In 2019, a series of publications appeared in the media that Trump was considering the possibility of buying Greenland. Later, Trump himself confirmed to journalists that he was interested in this issue "strategically." At the same time, Greenland said that the island was not for sale, and Denmark expressed hope that Trump was joking, calling the very idea of ​​​​sale absurd.

