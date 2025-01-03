https://sputnikglobe.com/20250103/greenlands-pm-declares-independence-push-amid-trumps-desire-to-buy-danish-dependency-1121348256.html

Greenland’s PM Declares Independence Push Amid Trump’s Desire to Buy Danish Dependency

Greenland’s PM Declares Independence Push Amid Trump’s Desire to Buy Danish Dependency

Sputnik International

Greenland's strategic significance and economic importance took center stage following President-elect Donald Trump's 'quiet part out loud' comments online last month declaring the need for the United States to take control of the vast Arctic island.

2025-01-03T19:06+0000

2025-01-03T19:06+0000

2025-01-03T19:12+0000

donald trump

europe

greenland

denmark

arctic

world

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/03/1121348098_0:0:3640:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_44fd4144407c668774c5d7fee0b66f63.jpg

It's time for Greenlanders to “take a step and reshape our future,” including “who our trading partners will be,” Prime Minister Mute Egede said in a New Year’s address in which he reiterated his government's intention to pursue independence from Denmark.Greenlanders are set to go to the polls for parliamentary elections in April, although a referendum is currently not on the agenda. A plebiscite on the island’s status was made possible in 2008 after a referendum on self-government, which was overwhelmingly approved.Egede’s pro-independence democratic socialist Inuit Ataqatigiit party has 12 seats in Greenland’s 31-seat parliament, governing in a coalition together with Siumut, a social democratic party which also supports independence, and has 10 seats.Polling suggests as many as two in three Greenlanders support independence from Denmark, with grievances ranging from economic disparities to general disaffection with the Danish government and monarchy, with pro-independence sentiments buoyed by potential large-scale reserves of rare earth minerals, the mining of which has been made possible by climate change.Egede’s address comes less than two weeks after a contentious social media post by President-elect declaring the “absolute necessity” of US ownership and control of Greenland “for the purposes of national security and freedom throughout the world.”Egede's response to Trump was that the island is not for sale “and will never be for sale.”Trump first floated purchasing Greenland from Denmark in 2019, with the proposal met with widespread disbelief and derision at the time. This time, he's added control of the Panama Canal, and potentially Canada, to his wishlist.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/could-the-us-grab-greenland-exploring-options-from-deals-to-diplomatic-rows-and-war-1121268974.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/from-greenland-to-canada-trumps-annexation-wishlist-1121245049.html

greenland

denmark

arctic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

do greenlanders support independence, does greenland support independence from denmark