https://sputnikglobe.com/20240914/houthi-success-swatting-reaper-drones-like-flies-exposes-chinks-in-us-militarys-high-tech-armor-1120154769.html

Houthi Success Swatting Reaper Drones Like Flies Exposes Chinks in US Military's High-Tech Armor

Houthi Success Swatting Reaper Drones Like Flies Exposes Chinks in US Military's High-Tech Armor

Sputnik International

Yemen’s Houthi militia has now downed over a quarter billion dollars’ worth of General Atomics MQ-9 Reapers. Sputnik asked a leading regional affairs observer what will happen if the humbling trend continues.

2024-09-14T19:03+0000

2024-09-14T19:03+0000

2024-09-14T19:07+0000

analysis

yemen

military & intelligence

marib

red sea

houthis

pentagon

kub

mq-9 reaper

red sea crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0e/1120154939_0:53:1022:628_1920x0_80_0_0_d4053684bc8c72eb4894d2916e801c8a.png

The latest Reaper shootdown took place last Saturday while the drone was carrying out intelligence-gathering activities over Marib province in central Yemen, according to the Houthis. The US military initially refused to confirm the loss, holding out until Friday, when an anonymous DoD official told US state media that an Air Force MQ-9 had been “struck but then landed safely and was recovered by US partner forces on September 9” somewhere in the Middle East.The Pentagon did not elaborate on where exactly the drone touched down, who recovered it or what shape it was in.The Houthis shot down three additional Reapers between 2017 and 2019, along with an array of other pricey NATO-made weaponry during the US’s attempts to help a Gulf coalition oust the militia from power.Dangerous Precedent For US MICPolitically and strategically, the success of the Houthi anti-drone campaign may undermine the justifications for continued US operations and presence in the region, and even “raise questions about the effectiveness of US power projection policies…potentially threatening Washington’s regional and global strategic interests in the long term,” Rakipoglu, an assistant professor at Turkiye's Mardin Artuklu University, explained.The US is between a rock and a hard place battling the Houthis, unwilling to become further entangled in a large-scale confrontation for fear of sparking a regional war with their Iranian Axis of Resistance allies, but unable to extract themselves without losing face.The Houthis have shown that they “have the capacity to counter one of the most advanced technologies” in the US’s arsenal, and can outcompete the Pentagon on costs too, Rakipoglu says.The Houthis' success against the US-led armada assembled against them has proven highly embarrassing for Washington and its allies. On Friday, former Royal Navy Commander Tom Sharpe, admitted the failure of efforts by the West to bring the Yemeni militia to heel."They're achieving their ends, all of them, and we're achieving none of ours. We're spending millions and millions of dollars on not winning. It's a real problem," Sharpe said, referencing the Houthi promise to continue their Red Sea blockade until peace is achieved in Gaza.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240914/navy-faces-breakdown-in-discipline-effectiveness-as-us-military-stretched-thin-1120143759.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/us-carrier-fleets-cannot-end-houthi-threat-to-shipping-in-red-sea---commanding-admiral-1119673065.html

yemen

marib

red sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

why are houthis shooting down so many us drones, why can't us stop the houthis, reaper, mq-9 reaper, drones, us drone, red sea, red sea crisis, houthis