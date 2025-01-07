Russian Forces Eradicate Ukrainian Airfields and Weapon Depots
11:19 GMT 07.01.2025 (Updated: 11:55 GMT 07.01.2025)
© AP Photo / Russian Defense Ministry Press ServiceIn this file photo taken from a video distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, a rocket launches from missile system as part of a ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile test launched from the Plesetsk facility in northwestern Russia
© AP Photo / Russian Defense Ministry Press Service
Subscribe
Russian forces have struck the infrastructure of Ukrainian military airfields, according to the Ministry of Defense.
"Tactical aviation, attack drones, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces have targeted the infrastructure of military airfields and weapon depots," the ministry reported.
Additionally, concentrations of Ukrainian military personnel, equipment, and foreign mercenaries in 164 locations came under attack.
Russian air defense systems also intercepted six US-made HIMARS rocket artillery missiles, and 50 fixed-wing drones.
During the course of the special military operation, the following assets have reportedly been destroyed:
652 aircraft;
283 helicopters;
39,618 unmanned aerial vehicles;
590 air defense systems;
20,280 tanks and other armored combat vehicles;
1,507 multiple rocket launch systems;
20,270 field artillery pieces and mortars;
29,955 units of specialized military vehicles.
28 December 2024, 12:00 GMT
Number of Losses Ukraine Suffered in the Last 24 Hours
Battlegroup Tsentr
Repelled 12 Ukrainian counterattacks.
Eliminated up to Ukrainian 510 personnel.
Destroyed 4 tanks, including 2 Leopard tanks.
Hit Ukrainian brigades in 10 locations.
Destroyed artillery, vehicles, and an electronic warfare station.
Battlegroup Sever
Targeted 3 Ukrainian brigades in Kharkov region.
Eliminated up to Ukrainian 65 personnel.
Destroyed 2 D-20 howitzers and 2 D-30 howitzers.
Disrupted Ukrainian positions in Oreshanka, Granov, and Veterinarnoye in the Kharkov Region.
Battlegroup Yug
Improved tactical positions and repelled 2 counterattacks.
Eliminated as many as Ukrainian 245 personnel.
Destroyed a tank and multiple artillery systems, including Gvozdika and D-30 howitzers.
Struck Ukrainian units near Seversk, Predtechino, and Belogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
Neutralized 3 ammunition depots.
Battlegroup Zapad
Improved frontline positions and repelled 2 counterattacks.
Eliminated as many as Ukrainian 580 personnel.
Destroyed advanced artillery systems, including Panzerhaubitze 2000.
Struck mechanized brigades near Zelony Gai, Petropavlovka, and Novoyegorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic.
Neutralized counter-battery stations, electronic warfare stations, and an ammunition depot.
Battlegroup Vostok
Cut deep into Ukrainian defensive positions and repelled 2 counterattacks.
Eliminated up to Ukrainian 155 personnel.
Destroyed Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.
Struck Ukrainian units in Neskuchnoye, Velyka Novosyolka, and Vremevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
Neutralized an ammunition depot.