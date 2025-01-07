https://sputnikglobe.com/20250107/russian-forces-eradicate-ukrainian-airfields-and-weapon-depots-1121373819.html

Russian Forces Eradicate Ukrainian Airfields and Weapon Depots

Russian Forces Eradicate Ukrainian Airfields and Weapon Depots

Sputnik International

Russian forces have struck the infrastructure of Ukrainian military airfields, according to the Ministry of Defense.

2025-01-07T11:19+0000

2025-01-07T11:19+0000

2025-01-07T11:55+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian armed forces

ukrainian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120958873_0:1:3637:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f09d5da8ffe275f1d6a2c3545db1d75d.jpg

"Tactical aviation, attack drones, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces have targeted the infrastructure of military airfields and weapon depots," the ministry reported.Additionally, concentrations of Ukrainian military personnel, equipment, and foreign mercenaries in 164 locations came under attack.Russian air defense systems also intercepted six US-made HIMARS rocket artillery missiles, and 50 fixed-wing drones.During the course of the special military operation, the following assets have reportedly been destroyed:Number of Losses Ukraine Suffered in the Last 24 HoursBattlegroup Tsentr Battlegroup SeverBattlegroup YugBattlegroup ZapadBattlegroup Vostok

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241228/russia-overwhelms-ukraine-and-nato-technology-in-special-op-1121245570.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250106/close-to-ukraines-industrial-heart-why-does-russias-liberation-of-kurakhovo-matter-1121370358.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, russian offensive, russian advances