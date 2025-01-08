https://sputnikglobe.com/20250108/trump-may-declare-nationwide-economic-emergency-to-impose-tariffs-on-imported-goods-1121385439.html
Trump May Declare Nationwide Economic Emergency to Impose Tariffs on Imported Goods
US President-elect Donald Trump may declare a national economic emergency to introduce import tariffs on both allies and adversaries, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Trump is reportedly considering using the International Economic Emergency Powers Act (IEEPA) as it grants wide-ranging jurisdiction over how tariffs are implemented without strict requirements to prove that the tariffs are needed on national security grounds. IEEPA unilaterally authorizes the president to manage imports during a national emergency, the broadcaster reported. Trump used the law during his first term to threaten Mexico with steep tariffs on all its imports if it refused to curb illegal migration to the US.
Trump is reportedly considering using the International Economic Emergency Powers Act (IEEPA) as it grants wide-ranging jurisdiction over how tariffs are implemented without strict requirements
to prove that the tariffs are needed on national security grounds.
IEEPA unilaterally authorizes the president to manage imports during a national emergency, the broadcaster reported. Trump used the law during his first term to threaten Mexico with steep tariffs on all its imports if it refused to curb illegal migration to the US.