Leftist Backlash to Trump Weaker Than in 2016, Could Increase Depending on Policies

The reaction from US liberals and progressives to President-elect Donald Trump winning a second term in the White House has so far been weaker than it was in 2016, but it may change depending on how Trump governs

The reaction from US liberals and progressives to President-elect Donald Trump winning a second term in the White House has so far been weaker than it was in 2016, but it may change depending on how Trump governs and whether the liberal and progressive leaders manage to reign in the more extreme elements of their coalition, experts told Sputnik.Stephen Baskerville, a professor at the Collegium Intermarium in Warsaw and president of the Inter-American Institute for Philosophy, Government and Social Thought, noted that while there does seem to be a less aggressive reaction from the media and academia, some members of the coalition that supported Democrat Kamala Harris' presidential bid, have given a very strong response, especially young and unmarried women, "whose responses have been emotional in the extreme, with exhibitions of tears, sobbing, screaming, swearing, and demands for various kinds of therapy and protection." While it is possible that the same core constituency will move on to public protests after Trump assumes office, the social justice ideology that is behind many of the such public outbursts is running out of steam, Baskerville said. Preston, for his part, suggested that if Trump implements policies that are similar to the ones he enacted during his first term, there could be a backlash, although not of the same magnitude as in the past. Potential ComebackIn the wake of Trump's decisive victory on the Election Day, and with the Republicans in control of both houses of Congress, the US liberals and progressives have entered a period of soul searching, promising to reconnect with the constituencies that were once considered solid Democrat voters, like the working class and Hispanics. He also drew attention to the Left's history of anti-war stance, which he described as highly relevant and worth returning to, albeit in a mature way and without repeating the Vietnam-era mistakes, which made them look anti-American and anti-military rather than anti-militarism. In order to bring back broader public support, progressives require a mix of strategic messaging, innovative policies and grassroots organizing, Preston suggested. This includes presenting clear and actionable plans on tangible issues, promoting a unifying narrative about shared concerns instead of concentrating exclusively on opposing Trump, expanding outreach to communities that may feel neglected by the progressive movement, and empowering local leaders to establish a more decentralized and relatable presence. They also need to improve their digital outreach strategies to combat misinformation and connect with younger voters more effectively, the pundit said. The Electoral College voted in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, while the new Congress will certify the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.

