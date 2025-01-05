https://sputnikglobe.com/20250105/leftist-backlash-to-trump-weaker-than-in-2016-could-increase-depending-on-policies-1121359110.html
Leftist Backlash to Trump Weaker Than in 2016, Could Increase Depending on Policies
The reaction from US liberals and progressives to President-elect Donald Trump winning a second term in the White House has so far been weaker than it was in 2016, but it may change depending on how Trump governs
The reaction from US liberals and progressives to President-elect Donald Trump winning a second term in the White House has so far been weaker than it was in 2016, but it may change depending on how Trump governs and whether the liberal and progressive leaders manage to reign in the more extreme elements of their coalition, experts told Sputnik.Stephen Baskerville, a professor at the Collegium Intermarium in Warsaw and president of the Inter-American Institute for Philosophy, Government and Social Thought, noted that while there does seem to be a less aggressive reaction from the media and academia, some members of the coalition that supported Democrat Kamala Harris' presidential bid, have given a very strong response, especially young and unmarried women, "whose responses have been emotional in the extreme, with exhibitions of tears, sobbing, screaming, swearing, and demands for various kinds of therapy and protection." While it is possible that the same core constituency will move on to public protests after Trump assumes office, the social justice ideology that is behind many of the such public outbursts is running out of steam, Baskerville said. Preston, for his part, suggested that if Trump implements policies that are similar to the ones he enacted during his first term, there could be a backlash, although not of the same magnitude as in the past. Potential ComebackIn the wake of Trump's decisive victory on the Election Day, and with the Republicans in control of both houses of Congress, the US liberals and progressives have entered a period of soul searching, promising to reconnect with the constituencies that were once considered solid Democrat voters, like the working class and Hispanics. He also drew attention to the Left's history of anti-war stance, which he described as highly relevant and worth returning to, albeit in a mature way and without repeating the Vietnam-era mistakes, which made them look anti-American and anti-military rather than anti-militarism. In order to bring back broader public support, progressives require a mix of strategic messaging, innovative policies and grassroots organizing, Preston suggested. This includes presenting clear and actionable plans on tangible issues, promoting a unifying narrative about shared concerns instead of concentrating exclusively on opposing Trump, expanding outreach to communities that may feel neglected by the progressive movement, and empowering local leaders to establish a more decentralized and relatable presence. They also need to improve their digital outreach strategies to combat misinformation and connect with younger voters more effectively, the pundit said. The Electoral College voted in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, while the new Congress will certify the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik), Kirill Krasilnikov - Trump, who already served as US President from 2017-2021, won the presidential election, which took place on November 5. He became the first US politician since the 19th century to return to the White House after a four-year hiatus.
The reaction from US liberals and progressives to President-elect Donald Trump winning a second term in the White House has so far been weaker than it was in 2016, but it may change depending on how Trump governs and whether the liberal and progressive leaders manage to reign in the more extreme elements of their coalition, experts told Sputnik.
"The reaction from Trump’s liberal and progressive detractors appears weaker now compared to 2016. Several factors contribute to this perception. After years of contentious political battles, many progressives may have grown weary of constant outrage, leading to a more subdued response. Trump's controversial rhetoric and actions, once shocking, have become normalized for some, diminishing the urgency of opposition. Progressive energy has shifted toward electoral strategies, such as focusing on down-ballot races and expanding voter turnout, rather than mass protests. Some progressive movements have diversified their focuses, channeling efforts into specific issues like climate change, racial justice, and healthcare, rather than targeting Trump exclusively," political analyst Keith Preston said.
28 December 2024, 20:00 GMT
Stephen Baskerville, a professor at the Collegium Intermarium in Warsaw and president of the Inter-American Institute for Philosophy, Government and Social Thought, noted that while there does seem to be a less aggressive reaction from the media and academia, some members of the coalition that supported Democrat Kamala Harris' presidential bid, have given a very strong response, especially young and unmarried women, "whose responses have been emotional in the extreme, with exhibitions of tears, sobbing, screaming, swearing, and demands for various kinds of therapy and protection."
"Some have promised to boycott all relations with men, marriage, or children. Others shave their heads or threaten to emigrate. Perhaps most remarkable has been viral messages openly advocating that angry women should use poison to murder their male acquaintances. All this is revealing about the constituency supporting Kamala Harris and therefore about her appeal and caliber as a candidate. Many Democrats seem to recognize that she was an exceptionally poor candidate and perhaps were even relieved that she lost or at least that she is no longer the active public face of the party," Baskerville said.
While it is possible that the same core constituency will move on to public protests after Trump assumes office, the social justice ideology that is behind many of the such public outbursts is running out of steam, Baskerville said.
"The mainstream media that has led most of the anti-Trump invective also seems to be rapidly losing its credibility. No doubt the left will regroup. The question is whether it will become even more extreme and detached from the electorate or whether the older establishment will manage to reign in the extremists and adolescents," Baskerville said.
Preston, for his part, suggested that if Trump implements policies that are similar to the ones he enacted during his first term, there could be a backlash, although not of the same magnitude as in the past.
14 November 2024, 07:06 GMT
"Protests might arise but could be more issue-specific (e.g., reproductive rights, climate policy, or immigration) rather than generalized opposition to Trump. The scale of protests may also depend on the specific policies enacted and their perceived impact on marginalized communities. Media scrutiny is expected to remain aggressive, particularly from liberal and progressive outlets. However, the intensity may vary based on how Trump governs and interacts with the press. Lessons from his first term may prompt a more nuanced approach to covering his administration," the expert said.
In the wake of Trump's decisive victory on the Election Day, and with the Republicans in control of both houses of Congress, the US liberals and progressives have entered a period of soul searching, promising to reconnect with the constituencies that were once considered solid Democrat voters, like the working class and Hispanics.
"They could return to their roots in ways that would position them to confront the worst excesses of the current political elite. Losing the historical connection with working class ('blue collar') Americans, including working men, is one obvious deficiency. Liberals' traditional role as the defenders of civil liberties could help them enormously, given the 'lawfare' operations and other flagrant violations of constitutional rights under the Biden administration. They have ceded this role to conservatives and Republicans, but I think they could recover it because the Republicans have done a poor job of defending these values and squandered the opportunity to seize that role from the liberals," Baskerville said.
He also drew attention to the Left's history of anti-war stance, which he described as highly relevant and worth returning to, albeit in a mature way and without repeating the Vietnam-era mistakes, which made them look anti-American and anti-military rather than anti-militarism.
In order to bring back broader public support, progressives require a mix of strategic messaging, innovative policies and grassroots organizing, Preston suggested. This includes presenting clear and actionable plans on tangible issues, promoting a unifying narrative about shared concerns instead of concentrating exclusively on opposing Trump, expanding outreach to communities that may feel neglected by the progressive movement, and empowering local leaders to establish a more decentralized and relatable presence. They also need to improve their digital outreach strategies to combat misinformation and connect with younger voters more effectively, the pundit said.
"The success of these efforts depends on the ability of progressive leaders to unify their base, craft a compelling vision for the future, and engage in pragmatic policymaking. While some progressives have already started implementing these strategies, internal divisions within the movement and external challenges, such as conservative counter-narratives, may hinder their effectiveness. Ultimately, progressives must balance idealism with pragmatism to appeal to a diverse electorate while maintaining their core values. Whether they achieve this balance will determine their ability to win back public support and drive meaningful change," Preston concluded.
The Electoral College voted in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, while the new Congress will certify the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.