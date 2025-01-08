https://sputnikglobe.com/20250108/us-eases-missile-technology-restrictions-for-certain-allies-under-new-policy-1121382329.html
US Eases Missile Technology Restrictions for Certain Allies Under New Policy
US Eases Missile Technology Restrictions for Certain Allies Under New Policy
Sputnik International
The United States has adjusted its policy on implementing the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) to expand access to some weapons for its allies, the White House said.
2025-01-08T11:53+0000
2025-01-08T11:53+0000
2025-01-08T11:53+0000
military
us
joe biden
aukus
russia-nato showdown
nato
military & intelligence
white house
unmanned aerial systems
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0c/1120116063_61:0:1115:593_1920x0_80_0_0_3e32dab16eba589eab7aee161adc63cd.png
"On January 3, President Biden issued a National Security Memorandum to update policy guidance for the U.S. Government’s implementation of the Missile Technology Control Regime … These policy changes will help the United States advance shared defense objectives with close allies, including the implementation of AUKUS, while maintaining a strong leadership role on nonproliferation and export control policy," the White House said in a statement on Tuesday. The changes were made on January 3, when US President Joe Biden issued a national security memorandum aimed at modernizing the MTCR, the statement added. Now, the US authorities must show greater flexibility in considering each specific case of export of such technologies, and facilitate the transfer of "certain MTCR Category I military missiles, Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), and Space Launch Vehicle (SLV) systems to certain partners with strong export control systems." The Missile Technology Control Regime is an informal group of 35 states, including the US and Russia, to prevent missile proliferation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241228/russia-overwhelms-ukraine-and-nato-technology-in-special-op-1121245570.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0c/1120116063_193:0:984:593_1920x0_80_0_0_0a8d2ba50731f8f5f453654a71dde6fc.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us militarizm, us hegemony, us missiles, us missile technologies, us missile systems
us militarizm, us hegemony, us missiles, us missile technologies, us missile systems
US Eases Missile Technology Restrictions for Certain Allies Under New Policy
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has adjusted its policy on implementing the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) to expand access to some weapons for its allies, the White House said.
"On January 3, President Biden issued a National Security Memorandum to update policy guidance for the U.S. Government’s implementation of the Missile Technology Control Regime … These policy changes will help the United States advance shared defense objectives
with close allies, including the implementation of AUKUS, while maintaining a strong leadership role on nonproliferation and export control policy," the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.
28 December 2024, 12:00 GMT
The changes were made on January 3, when US President Joe Biden issued a national security memorandum aimed at modernizing the MTCR, the statement added.
Now, the US authorities must show greater flexibility in considering each specific case of export of such technologies, and facilitate the transfer of "certain MTCR Category I military missiles, Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), and Space Launch Vehicle (SLV) systems to certain partners with strong export control systems."
The Missile Technology Control Regime is an informal group of 35 states, including the US and Russia, to prevent missile proliferation.