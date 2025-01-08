International
US, UK Attack Houthis’ Military Positions in Sanaa, Amran in Yemen — Source
The US and UK forces have attacked military positions of the Yemeni movement Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, in Sanaa and Amran provinces, a government source in Sanaa told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"The strike presumably carried out by the US and British fighter jets targeted the Jarban military camp in Sanhan, south of Sanaa, which carried out two raids," the source said. Two other raids targeted the objects of the 29th armored infantry brigade in the north of Amran Province, the source added. Earlier in the day, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces had conducted "multiple precision strikes against two Iranian-backed Houthi underground Advanced Conventional Weapon (ACW) storage facilities" in Yemen. The facilities were used to carry out attacks against US Navy warships and merchant ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, CENTRCOM specified.
DOHA (Sputnik) - The US and UK forces have attacked military positions of the Yemeni movement Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, in Sanaa and Amran provinces, a government source in Sanaa told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"The strike presumably carried out by the US and British fighter jets targeted the Jarban military camp in Sanhan, south of Sanaa, which carried out two raids," the source said.
Two other raids targeted the objects of the 29th armored infantry brigade in the north of Amran Province, the source added.
Earlier in the day, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces had conducted "multiple precision strikes against two Iranian-backed Houthi underground Advanced Conventional Weapon (ACW) storage facilities" in Yemen. The facilities were used to carry out attacks against US Navy warships and merchant ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, CENTRCOM specified.
