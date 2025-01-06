https://sputnikglobe.com/20250106/houthis-claim-missile-drone-attack-on-us-aircraft-carrier-preparing-to-attack-yemen-1121371655.html

Houthis Claim Missile, Drone Attack on US Aircraft Carrier Preparing to Attack Yemen

Yemeni movement Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, said on Monday that it had carried out an attack on the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman as it was preparing for a "major air attack " on Yemen.

"The missile and UAVs forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a specific and joint military operation targeting the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman using two winged missiles and four drones North of the Red Sea, while the American enemy was preparing to launch a major air attack against our country, and the operation led to the failure of the attack," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria said in a statement.Direct conflict between Israel and the Houthis has intensified last month. After a series of rocket and drone attacks launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, Israel conducted strikes on the Yemeni capital of Sanaa and the Hudaydah province on December 19, which resulted in civilian casualties. On December 26, in response to additional attacks by the Houthis Israel launched a strike on the Sanaa International Airport. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was inside the airport at the time. He was unharmed but one crew member of the UN delegation got injured.

