EU Countries Express Confusion Over Trump’s Statements on Greenland, Panama - Scholz

Germany's European partners expressed confusion over recent US President-elect Donald Trump’s statements on Greenland and the Panama Canal, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.
"In connection with current events, I exchanged views with a number of European heads of state and government and the president of the European Council at lunchtime. The inviolability of borders is one of the fundamental principles of international law," Scholz told reporters on Wednesday. The chancellor noted that during discussions with European partners, "a certain confusion over recent US statements became apparent." On Tuesday, Trump told a press conference in Mar-a-Lago that he was not considering the use of military force to acquire Canada but could not guarantee the same for Greenland or the Panama Canal.
"In connection with current events, I exchanged views with a number of European heads of state and government and the president of the European Council at lunchtime. The inviolability of borders is one of the fundamental principles of international law," Scholz told reporters on Wednesday.
The chancellor noted that during discussions with European partners, "a certain confusion over recent US statements became apparent."
US President-elect Donald Trump first announced his claims for Greenland in 2019, when he was serving his first presidential term. In 2024, soon after winning the US presidential election he reiterated his interest again calling it "an absolute necessity" for the United States to own Greenland.
On Tuesday, Trump told a press conference in Mar-a-Lago that he was not considering the use of military force to acquire Canada but could not guarantee the same for Greenland
or the Panama Canal.