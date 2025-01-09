International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250109/eu-countries-express-confusion-over-trumps-statements-on-greenland-panama---scholz-1121389188.html
EU Countries Express Confusion Over Trump’s Statements on Greenland, Panama - Scholz
EU Countries Express Confusion Over Trump’s Statements on Greenland, Panama - Scholz
Sputnik International
Germany's European partners expressed confusion over recent US President-elect Donald Trump’s statements on Greenland and the Panama Canal, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.
2025-01-09T07:30+0000
2025-01-09T07:30+0000
world
donald trump
olaf scholz
europe
greenland
panama
germany
european union (eu)
european council
panama canal
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/04/1121088079_0:0:3066:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_dcf1a391e6b5eb7f2a0edbe2716fff0f.jpg
"In connection with current events, I exchanged views with a number of European heads of state and government and the president of the European Council at lunchtime. The inviolability of borders is one of the fundamental principles of international law," Scholz told reporters on Wednesday. The chancellor noted that during discussions with European partners, "a certain confusion over recent US statements became apparent." On Tuesday, Trump told a press conference in Mar-a-Lago that he was not considering the use of military force to acquire Canada but could not guarantee the same for Greenland or the Panama Canal.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250108/why-trumps-western-hemisphere-takeover-bid-may-bolster-china-1121387553.html
greenland
panama
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/04/1121088079_60:0:2791:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_395004081738ee0f7fffff789e391c04.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump on greenland, trump on panama, trump on canada, will us own greenland, will us invade canada
trump on greenland, trump on panama, trump on canada, will us own greenland, will us invade canada

EU Countries Express Confusion Over Trump’s Statements on Greenland, Panama - Scholz

07:30 GMT 09.01.2025
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident-elect Donald Trump listens during an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla.
President-elect Donald Trump listens during an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2025
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany's European partners expressed confusion over recent US President-elect Donald Trump’s statements on Greenland and the Panama Canal, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.
"In connection with current events, I exchanged views with a number of European heads of state and government and the president of the European Council at lunchtime. The inviolability of borders is one of the fundamental principles of international law," Scholz told reporters on Wednesday.
The chancellor noted that during discussions with European partners, "a certain confusion over recent US statements became apparent."
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2025
Analysis
Why Trump's Western Hemisphere Takeover Bid May Bolster China
Yesterday, 19:04 GMT

US President-elect Donald Trump first announced his claims for Greenland in 2019, when he was serving his first presidential term. In 2024, soon after winning the US presidential election he reiterated his interest again calling it "an absolute necessity" for the United States to own Greenland.

On Tuesday, Trump told a press conference in Mar-a-Lago that he was not considering the use of military force to acquire Canada but could not guarantee the same for Greenland or the Panama Canal.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала