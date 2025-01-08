https://sputnikglobe.com/20250108/blinken-dismisses-trumps-greenland-plans-as-not-a-good-idea-1121386941.html

Blinken Dismisses Trump's Greenland Plans as 'Not a Good Idea'

Blinken Dismisses Trump's Greenland Plans as 'Not a Good Idea'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that US President-elect Donald Trump’s intentions to take control of Greenland is not a good idea.

"The idea expressed about Greenland is obviously not a good one," Blinken told reporters during his visit to France. He added that obviously seizure of Greenland is "not going to happen" and suggested dropping the subject. "But maybe more important is that obviously it's not going to happen so we probably shouldn't waste a lot of time talking about it," he said. Trump first announced his claims for the island in 2019, when he was serving his first presidential term. In 2024, soon after winning the US presidential election he reiterated his interest again calling it "an absolute necessity" for the United States to own Greenland. Greenland was a colony of Denmark until 1953. It remains part of the kingdom, but it received autonomy with the possibility of self-government and independent choice in domestic policy in 2009.French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said earlier in the day that the European Union would not allow its borders to be attacked after Trump refused to rule out using military or economic coercion to take control of Denmark’s autonomous territory of Greenland."Obviously, it is out of the question that the EU will allow other countries in the world, regardless of which country it may be... to attack their sovereign borders," Barrot told France Inter radio.The United States is not imperialistic in its nature, despite statements made recently by Trump regarding US claims for the Panama Canal, Canada and Greenland, the top French diplomat said.The minister added that, although Europe was a strong continent, additional measures needed to be taken to further strengthen the EU.On Tuesday, Trump told a press conference in Mar-a-Lago that he was not considering the use of military force to acquire Canada but could not guarantee the same for Greenland or the Panama Canal.

