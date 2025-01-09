https://sputnikglobe.com/20250109/lebanons-new-president-vows-to-rebuild-nation-after-israeli-aggression-1121392792.html
Lebanon's New President Vows to Rebuild Nation After Israeli Aggression
Lebanon's New President Vows to Rebuild Nation After Israeli Aggression
Sputnik International
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said that the reconstruction of the country after the war with Israel and building stronger relations with the Arab world are among the main goals of his presidential term, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported on Thursday.
2025-01-09T13:49+0000
2025-01-09T13:49+0000
2025-01-09T13:49+0000
world
middle east
joseph aoun
lebanon
israel
east
israel-lebanon tensions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/09/1121392873_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_386116c1adab1c6b07de2d0b224dabab.jpg
Earlier, the Lebanese parliament has elected army chief Joseph Aoun as president. He received 99 out of 128 votes.The Lebanese authorities intend to develop their foreign policy relations with both Western countries and the East, creating new alliances based on mutual respect, the president added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250108/sizing-up-israel-foreign-ministrys-biblical-map-promised-land-provocation-or-expansion-plan-1121386240.html
lebanon
israel
east
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/09/1121392873_23:0:2754:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b377f4d9abb2b4276530fdcf9fa2d2b9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire talks, israel vs hezbollah, israel lebanon tension, israel lebanon hostilities, israeli strikes on syria, airstrikes on damascus
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire talks, israel vs hezbollah, israel lebanon tension, israel lebanon hostilities, israeli strikes on syria, airstrikes on damascus
Lebanon's New President Vows to Rebuild Nation After Israeli Aggression
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said that the reconstruction of the country after the war with Israel and building stronger relations with the Arab world are among the main goals of his presidential term, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported on Thursday.
Earlier, the Lebanese parliament has elected army chief Joseph Aoun as president. He received 99 out of 128 votes.
"My mandate is to rebuild Lebanon after the Israeli aggression and build stronger relations with Arab countries," Aoun said, addressing lawmakers after taking the oath of office.
The Lebanese authorities intend to develop their foreign policy relations with both Western countries and the East, creating new alliances
based on mutual respect, the president added.