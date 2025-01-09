International
Lebanon's New President Vows to Rebuild Nation After Israeli Aggression
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said that the reconstruction of the country after the war with Israel and building stronger relations with the Arab world are among the main goals of his presidential term, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported on Thursday.
2025-01-09T13:49+0000
2025-01-09T13:49+0000
Earlier, the Lebanese parliament has elected army chief Joseph Aoun as president. He received 99 out of 128 votes.The Lebanese authorities intend to develop their foreign policy relations with both Western countries and the East, creating new alliances based on mutual respect, the president added.
13:49 GMT 09.01.2025
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said that the reconstruction of the country after the war with Israel and building stronger relations with the Arab world are among the main goals of his presidential term, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported on Thursday.
Earlier, the Lebanese parliament has elected army chief Joseph Aoun as president. He received 99 out of 128 votes.

"My mandate is to rebuild Lebanon after the Israeli aggression and build stronger relations with Arab countries," Aoun said, addressing lawmakers after taking the oath of office.

The Lebanese authorities intend to develop their foreign policy relations with both Western countries and the East, creating new alliances based on mutual respect, the president added.
