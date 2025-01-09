https://sputnikglobe.com/20250109/lebanons-new-president-vows-to-rebuild-nation-after-israeli-aggression-1121392792.html

Lebanon's New President Vows to Rebuild Nation After Israeli Aggression

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said that the reconstruction of the country after the war with Israel and building stronger relations with the Arab world are among the main goals of his presidential term, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported on Thursday.

Earlier, the Lebanese parliament has elected army chief Joseph Aoun as president. He received 99 out of 128 votes.The Lebanese authorities intend to develop their foreign policy relations with both Western countries and the East, creating new alliances based on mutual respect, the president added.

