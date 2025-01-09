https://sputnikglobe.com/20250109/panama-canal-chief-shuts-down-trumps-bias-claims-1121390353.html

Panama Canal Chief Shuts Down Trump’s Bias Claims

Panama Canal Chief Shuts Down Trump’s Bias Claims

Sputnik International

Panama Canal Authority head Ricaurte Vasquez Morales has denied US President-elect Donald Trump’s accusations that the canal is allegedly managed by China, while US ships face higher tariffs.

2025-01-09T10:24+0000

2025-01-09T10:24+0000

2025-01-09T10:24+0000

world

us

donald trump

panama

china

panama canal

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104197/43/1041974343_0:239:5263:3199_1920x0_80_0_0_654dd381c72e77995db43e7e7a5d674a.jpg

"The accusations that China is running the Canal are unfounded. China has no involvement whatsoever in our operations. Rules are rules and there are no exceptions. We cannot discriminate for the Chinese, or the Americans, or anyone else. This will violate the neutrality treaty, international law and it will lead to chaos," Vasquez Morales told The Wall Street Journal newspaper on Wednesday. The average cost of crossing the canal for ships is about $750,000, but it can range from $300,000 to $1 million, the report said. In addition, he reportedly noted that Panama had not requested funds from the United States to modernize the canal, since the authorities are financing the repairs from their own revenues.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250101/wars-for-the-waterways-historical-struggle-for-worlds-strategic-straits-and-canals-1121328207.html

panama

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

will trump buy panama canal, is panama part of us, is panama canal american, what's the deal with panama canal, why panama canal