https://sputnikglobe.com/20250109/panama-canal-chief-shuts-down-trumps-bias-claims-1121390353.html
Panama Canal Chief Shuts Down Trump’s Bias Claims
Panama Canal Chief Shuts Down Trump’s Bias Claims
Sputnik International
Panama Canal Authority head Ricaurte Vasquez Morales has denied US President-elect Donald Trump’s accusations that the canal is allegedly managed by China, while US ships face higher tariffs.
2025-01-09T10:24+0000
2025-01-09T10:24+0000
2025-01-09T10:24+0000
world
us
donald trump
panama
china
panama canal
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104197/43/1041974343_0:239:5263:3199_1920x0_80_0_0_654dd381c72e77995db43e7e7a5d674a.jpg
"The accusations that China is running the Canal are unfounded. China has no involvement whatsoever in our operations. Rules are rules and there are no exceptions. We cannot discriminate for the Chinese, or the Americans, or anyone else. This will violate the neutrality treaty, international law and it will lead to chaos," Vasquez Morales told The Wall Street Journal newspaper on Wednesday. The average cost of crossing the canal for ships is about $750,000, but it can range from $300,000 to $1 million, the report said. In addition, he reportedly noted that Panama had not requested funds from the United States to modernize the canal, since the authorities are financing the repairs from their own revenues.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250101/wars-for-the-waterways-historical-struggle-for-worlds-strategic-straits-and-canals-1121328207.html
panama
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104197/43/1041974343_339:0:4922:3437_1920x0_80_0_0_fb8e54543fbb6064a1a9fde1e90341c4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
will trump buy panama canal, is panama part of us, is panama canal american, what's the deal with panama canal, why panama canal
will trump buy panama canal, is panama part of us, is panama canal american, what's the deal with panama canal, why panama canal
Panama Canal Chief Shuts Down Trump’s Bias Claims
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Panama Canal Authority head Ricaurte Vasquez Morales has denied US President-elect Donald Trump’s accusations that the canal is allegedly managed by China, while US ships face higher tariffs.
"The accusations that China is running the Canal are unfounded
. China has no involvement whatsoever in our operations. Rules are rules and there are no exceptions. We cannot discriminate for the Chinese, or the Americans, or anyone else. This will violate the neutrality treaty, international law and it will lead to chaos," Vasquez Morales told The Wall Street Journal newspaper on Wednesday.
The average cost of crossing the canal for ships is about $750,000, but it can range from $300,000 to $1 million, the report said.
"They [tariffs] apply to all ships from around the world and there are no exceptions," Vasquez Morales added.
In addition, he reportedly noted that Panama had not requested funds from the United States
to modernize the canal, since the authorities are financing the repairs from their own revenues.
Trump said on December 22 that he would demand the rapid return of the Panama Canal to American ownership due to high fees for through it. The politician emphasized that the Panama Canal was critically important for US trade, as well as for the rapid deployment of US naval forces in the Atlantic and the Pacific.