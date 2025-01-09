https://sputnikglobe.com/20250109/turkiye-pushes-for-urgent-regional-talks-on-syria---reports-1121390110.html

Turkiye has called on Syria's neighbor countries to meet "without significant delay" to discuss the war-torn country's future, Turkish newspaper Milliyet reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is working with his Iraqi, Lebanese and Jordanian counterparts to prepare the meeting as part of a region-led effort to solve regional issues. The date and the host country have not been determined. Turkiye, Lebanon, Iraq and Jordan will discuss regional solutions to Syria's economic, humanitarian and terrorism, the paper said. Israel will not be invited. Mohammed al-Bashir, who ran an Idlib-based administration formed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other opposition groups, was named interim prime minister on December 10. He announced that an interim government had been formed and would remain in place until March 2025.

