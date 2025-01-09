https://sputnikglobe.com/20250109/with-syria-out-of-the-picture-little-reason-for-us-and-israel-to-try-to-carve-out-a-kurdish-state-1121394471.html

With Syria Out of the Picture, Little Reason for US and Israel to Try to Carve Out a Kurdish State

With Syria Out of the Picture, Little Reason for US and Israel to Try to Carve Out a Kurdish State

Turkish media is rife with reports that Turkiye is preparing to launch a large-scale military operation in Syria targeting Kurdish YPG/PKK militia enclaves in the country's energy and food resource-rich northeast. Sputnik reached out to Ankara-based international politics observer for the view from Turkiye.

Turkish officials may be feeling that they’ve “lost a golden opportunity” to destroy the YPG/PKK enclaves in Syria after the Assad government’s sudden collapse in December, hence the string of reports of a Turkish military buildup on the Syrian border in possible preparation for a large-scale offensive, Ankara Baskent University international relations professor Hasan Unal told Sputnik.Until now, Ankara may have hoped that the provisional government in Damascus would “deal with the problem” of the Kurds independently, according to Unal. “But whether HTS would be willing to do the job that Turkiye would like to see done is a major question,” he said.The issue is especially acute as the outgoing US administration continues its buildup of support for the Kurds, the academic argued.A full-scale Turkish military operation would force Washington to “basically reassess” the Syrian situation, especially as with the fall of Assad, the main reason for backing the Kurds has all but disappeared, the observer said.

