Election of New Canadian Prime Minister Slated for March 9 – Statement

The election of the new leader of Canada's Liberal Party, who will serve as the country's new prime minister, will take place on March 9, the party announced on Friday.

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his intention to step down as head of government and leader of the ruling Liberal Party once the party chooses his successor. The winner will be announced on the same day, it added.

