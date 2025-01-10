https://sputnikglobe.com/20250110/election-of-new-canadian-prime-minister-slated-for-march-9--statement-1121396727.html
Election of New Canadian Prime Minister Slated for March 9 – Statement
The election of the new leader of Canada's Liberal Party, who will serve as the country's new prime minister, will take place on March 9, the party announced on Friday.
On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his intention to step down as head of government and leader of the ruling Liberal Party once the party chooses his successor. The winner will be announced on the same day, it added.
The election of the new leader of Canada's Liberal Party, who will serve as the country's new prime minister, will take place on March 9, the party announced on Friday.
On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
announced his intention to step down as head of government and leader of the ruling Liberal Party once the party chooses his successor.
"The Liberal Party of Canada, today, announced that the nationwide race to choose the next leader of the party will conclude on March 9, 2025," the party said in a statement.
The winner will be announced on the same day, it added.
"After a robust and secure nationwide process, the Liberal Party of Canada will choose a new leader on March 9 and be ready to fight and win the 2025 election... This is a time for Liberals across the country to exchange ideas and engage in thoughtful debate to shape the future of our party and our country—and I encourage all Liberals to get involved in this exciting moment for our party," the party quoted its president, Sachit Mehra, as saying.