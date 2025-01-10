International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250110/is-greenland-the-new-arctic-battleground-for-us-and-china-1121403227.html
Is Greenland the New Arctic Battleground for US and China?
Is Greenland the New Arctic Battleground for US and China?
Sputnik International
Beijing offers Greenland lucrative opportunities, from logistics projects to rare earth mining – an area in which China excels. But the US frequently intervenes to disrupt these plans.
2025-01-10T16:00+0000
2025-01-10T16:00+0000
world
donald trump
greenland
china
beijing
china communications construction company (cccc)
nato
pentagon
us
europe
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/09/1081407656_0:318:3073:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_486434edd05b571d9142ce4873250b45.jpg
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/why-does-us-really-want-to-annex-greenland-1121270041.html
greenland
china
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/09/1081407656_98:0:2827:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8696077e398c488c3ffc9a5e48b4069b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, greenland, rare earth projects, logistic projects in greenland, us military presence in greenland, us intervenes to disrupt china-greenland cooperation, donald trump suggested annexing greenland
china, greenland, rare earth projects, logistic projects in greenland, us military presence in greenland, us intervenes to disrupt china-greenland cooperation, donald trump suggested annexing greenland

Is Greenland the New Arctic Battleground for US and China?

16:00 GMT 10.01.2025
© AP Photo / Felipe DanaIn this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, icebergs float away as the sun rises near Kulusuk, Greenland
In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, icebergs float away as the sun rises near Kulusuk, Greenland - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2025
© AP Photo / Felipe Dana
Subscribe
Beijing offers Greenland lucrative opportunities, from logistics projects to rare earth mining – an area in which China excels. But the US frequently intervenes to disrupt these plans.
In 2016, Copenhagen blocked Hong Kong-based mining company General Nice from taking over the abandoned Gronnedal naval base, claiming security concerns likely under the influence of the US and NATO.
During Donald Trump’s first presidential term, the Pentagon thwarted China’s plans to invest in Greenland and build three airports. By June 2019, the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) had withdrawn from the projects.
Chinese companies have been involved in two major mineral exploration projects in Greenland: the Citronen Fjord zinc project and the Kvanefjeld rare earth and uranium project in Southern Greenland.
The US has pressured Denmark to restrict China’s access to Greenland’s resources. On January 9, Reuters reported that the US lobbied Greenland's Tanbreez to prevent the sale of its rare earth deposits to China.
The Straits Times suggests that the incoming Trump administration cannot fully block China from investing in Greenland, collaborating with its authorities or using nearby shipping lanes.
But Trump’s comments about annexing the island indicate Washington will tighten its control over Greenland in the coming years.
The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS California - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2024
Military
Why Does US Really Want to Annex Greenland?
25 December 2024, 18:42 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала