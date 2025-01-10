Is Greenland the New Arctic Battleground for US and China?

In 2016, Copenhagen blocked Hong Kong-based mining company General Nice from taking over the abandoned Gronnedal naval base, claiming security concerns likely under the influence of the US and NATO. In 2016, Copenhagen blocked Hong Kong-based mining company General Nice from taking over the abandoned Gronnedal naval base, claiming security concerns likely under the influence of the US and NATO.

During Donald Trump’s first presidential term, the Pentagon thwarted China’s plans to invest in Greenland and build three airports. By June 2019, the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) had withdrawn from the projects. During Donald Trump’s first presidential term, the Pentagon thwarted China’s plans to invest in Greenland and build three airports. By June 2019, the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) had withdrawn from the projects.

Chinese companies have been involved in two major Chinese companies have been involved in two major mineral exploration projects in Greenland: the Citronen Fjord zinc project and the Kvanefjeld rare earth and uranium project in Southern Greenland.

The US has pressured Denmark to restrict China’s access to Greenland’s resources. On January 9, Reuters reported that the US lobbied Greenland's Tanbreez to prevent the sale of its rare earth deposits to China. The US has pressured Denmark to restrict China’s access to Greenland’s resources. On January 9, Reuters reported that the US lobbied Greenland's Tanbreez to prevent the sale of its rare earth deposits to China.

The Straits Times suggests that the incoming Trump administration cannot fully block China from investing in Greenland, collaborating with its authorities or using nearby shipping lanes. The Straits Times suggests that the incoming Trump administration cannot fully block China from investing in Greenland, collaborating with its authorities or using nearby shipping lanes.