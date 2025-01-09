‘Imperialism,’ ‘Confusion,’ and a Hard ‘No’: Global Reaction to Trump’s Takeover Plans

International
US president-elect Donald Trump's suggestion of annexing Canada, Greenland and the Panama Canal—while not ruling out the use of military force—has sparked a heated global debate. Reactions ranged from amusement and ridicule to outright condemnation and calls for rearmament.
Denmark Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen declared that "Greenland is not for sale," while King Frederik X updated the royal coat of arms to highlight Greenland. Greenlandic Prime Minister Múte Egede dismissed Trump's remarks, insisting: "Our future and fight for independence is our business." GermanyChancellor Olaf Scholz stressed that "the principle of the inviolability of borders applies to every country." He added that Trump's remarks had caused "notable incomprehension" among European Union (EU) leaders. FranceFrench Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot insisted that the EU "will not allow any nation to threaten its sovereign borders," but added he did not believe the US would invade Greenland. The United KingdomForeign Secretary David Lammy dismissed Trump's remarks as just another of his provocative statements, saying the US leader "recognizes, I am sure, that Greenland is a kingdom of Denmark." Lammy avoided a repeat of his attacks on Trump while in opposition, remarking: "I'm not in the business of condemning our closest ally." PanamaForeign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha responded to Trump's suggestion of a takeover the Panama Canal by asserting that "the only hands operating the canal are Panamanian, and that is how it is going to stay." CanadaFinance Minister Dominic LeBlanc firmly rejected Trump's "51st state" idea, calling it "a way to sow confusion, agitate people, and create chaos - knowing this will never happen."Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre declared that "Canada will never be the 51st state. Period." Outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: "There isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the US," prompting a sharp reply from Trump ally Elon Musk, who posted: "Girl, you're not the governor of Canada anymore, so it doesn't matter what you say."
‘Imperialism,’ ‘Confusion,’ and a Hard ‘No’: Global Reaction to Trump’s Takeover Plans

US president-elect Donald Trump's suggestion of annexing Canada, Greenland and the Panama Canal—while not ruling out the use of military force—has sparked a heated global debate. Reactions ranged from amusement and ridicule to outright condemnation and calls for rearmament.

Denmark

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen declared that "Greenland is not for sale," while King Frederik X updated the royal coat of arms to highlight Greenland.
Greenlandic Prime Minister Múte Egede dismissed Trump’s remarks, insisting: "Our future and fight for independence is our business."

Germany

Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed that "the principle of the inviolability of borders applies to every country." He added that Trump’s remarks had caused "notable incomprehension" among European Union (EU) leaders.
France

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot insisted that the EU “will not allow any nation to threaten its sovereign borders," but added he did not believe the US would invade Greenland.
But Government Spokeswoman Sophie Primas called Trump’s remarks "imperialism" and urged Europe to "be aware, protect ourselves, and rearm."

The United Kingdom

Foreign Secretary David Lammy dismissed Trump’s remarks as just another of his provocative statements, saying the US leader "recognizes, I am sure, that Greenland is a kingdom of Denmark."
Lammy avoided a repeat of his attacks on Trump while in opposition, remarking: "I'm not in the business of condemning our closest ally."
Panama

Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha responded to Trump’s suggestion of a takeover the Panama Canal by asserting that "the only hands operating the canal are Panamanian, and that is how it is going to stay."

Canada

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc firmly rejected Trump’s "51st state" idea, calling it "a way to sow confusion, agitate people, and create chaos - knowing this will never happen."
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre declared that "Canada will never be the 51st state. Period."
Outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: "There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the US," prompting a sharp reply from Trump ally Elon Musk, who posted: "Girl, you’re not the governor of Canada anymore, so it doesn’t matter what you say."
