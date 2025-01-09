https://sputnikglobe.com/20250109/imperialism-confusion-and-a-hard-no-global-reaction-to-trumps-takeover-plans-1121392061.html

‘Imperialism,’ ‘Confusion,’ and a Hard ‘No’: Global Reaction to Trump’s Takeover Plans

‘Imperialism,’ ‘Confusion,’ and a Hard ‘No’: Global Reaction to Trump’s Takeover Plans

Sputnik International

US president-elect Donald Trump's suggestion of annexing Canada, Greenland and the Panama Canal—while not ruling out the use of military force—has sparked a heated global debate. Reactions ranged from amusement and ridicule to outright condemnation and calls for rearmament.

2025-01-09T12:50+0000

2025-01-09T12:50+0000

2025-01-09T12:50+0000

world

europe

donald trump

canada

greenland

denmark

european union (eu)

panama canal

us

united kingdom (uk)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107516/07/1075160793_0:60:1920:1140_1920x0_80_0_0_51765c72c9b17fcbcd62de8a40b22532.jpg

Denmark Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen declared that "Greenland is not for sale," while King Frederik X updated the royal coat of arms to highlight Greenland. Greenlandic Prime Minister Múte Egede dismissed Trump’s remarks, insisting: "Our future and fight for independence is our business." GermanyChancellor Olaf Scholz stressed that "the principle of the inviolability of borders applies to every country." He added that Trump’s remarks had caused "notable incomprehension" among European Union (EU) leaders. FranceFrench Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot insisted that the EU “will not allow any nation to threaten its sovereign borders," but added he did not believe the US would invade Greenland. The United KingdomForeign Secretary David Lammy dismissed Trump’s remarks as just another of his provocative statements, saying the US leader "recognizes, I am sure, that Greenland is a kingdom of Denmark." Lammy avoided a repeat of his attacks on Trump while in opposition, remarking: "I'm not in the business of condemning our closest ally." PanamaForeign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha responded to Trump’s suggestion of a takeover the Panama Canal by asserting that "the only hands operating the canal are Panamanian, and that is how it is going to stay." CanadaFinance Minister Dominic LeBlanc firmly rejected Trump’s "51st state" idea, calling it "a way to sow confusion, agitate people, and create chaos - knowing this will never happen."Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre declared that "Canada will never be the 51st state. Period." Outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: "There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the US," prompting a sharp reply from Trump ally Elon Musk, who posted: "Girl, you’re not the governor of Canada anymore, so it doesn’t matter what you say."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/why-does-us-really-want-to-annex-greenland-1121270041.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241231/from-suez-to-hormuz-the-economic-and-strategic-importance-of-key-maritime-routes-1121309640.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250108/why-trumps-western-hemisphere-takeover-bid-may-bolster-china-1121387553.html

canada

greenland

denmark

united kingdom (uk)

germany

france

panama

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

president-elect trump, greenland, panama canal, canada as 51st state of the us, how the world reacts to trump's takeover plans, form of imperialism, greenland is not for sale, greenland's independence, trump's provocative rhetoric, elon musk