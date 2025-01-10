https://sputnikglobe.com/20250110/two-killed-from-ukraine-himars-strike-on-civilians-in-donetsk-1121398915.html

Two Killed From Ukraine HIMARS Strike on Civilians in Donetsk

Two people have been killed and two more have been injured as a result of a Ukrainian HIMARS missile strike on civilian infrastructure in Donetsk, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday.

"Investigators of the Investigative Committee of Russia have recorded the consequences of the criminal actions of the Ukrainian armed forces, which carried out a targeted missile attack on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Donetsk. The Ukrainian armed forces fired with the use, presumably, of the HIMARS MLRS in the Kiev district of Donetsk, where civilians were staying. As a result of the shelling, two people were killed among the civilian population and two more were injured," the statement read. Residential buildings and civilian infrastructure facilities were also damaged, the statement said.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.

