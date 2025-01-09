https://sputnikglobe.com/20250109/in-europe-trumps-allies-are-nervous-over-annexation-talk-should-they-be-1121393956.html

In Europe, Even Trump's Allies are Nervous Over Annexation Talk: Should They Be?

Donald Trump has riled up the internet, and world leaders, with 'quiet part out loud' musings about turning Canada into the 51st state, annexing Greenland and seizing the Panama Canal. As Europe braces for his return, Sputnik asked a pair of veteran international politics observers what Trump 2.0 will mean for Transatlantic ties.

It’s “not a very wise move on Trump’s part” to talk about “potentially annexing other countries” before he’s even back in the White House, veteran European politics and economics observer Christian Schweiger told Sputnik, commenting on the president-elect’s string of viral social media posts and statements seemingly outlining a vision of a 21st century manifest destiny for North America.Trump's European Allies: Who Are They?Besides Hungary's Viktor Orban, Trump can expect to find partners in Europe among the populist Left and Right leaderships of Slovakia and Italy, Schweiger noted. He can also look forward to the possibility of Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl coming to power in Austria, and enhanced cooperation with Germany's AfD as the German populist party’s poll numbers surge ahead of February's federal elections.On security and defense issues, Trump’s support for peace negotiations to end the Ukrainian crisis will likely find support among Europe’s populists (with the exception of Italy’s Georgia Maloney, who supports a continuation of the conflict), but the reaction to his demand that Europe boosts its defense spending to 5% of GDP is likely to be negative, Schweiger believes.“If the European Union doesn’t find a way to engage with Trump’s point of view, relations are going to be in very, very bad shape at the end of the second term of [his] presidency,” Schweiger said.Is There Rhyme to Trump's Reason?Donald Trump’s talk of seizing Greenland may very well be serious, and aimed at distracting the American public while Washington seeks to extricate itself from the Ukrainian crisis, veteran international affairs analyst Gilbert Doctorow told Sputnik, suggesting there may be more to the president-elect's seemingly odd strategy than first meets the eye.“Trump will get Greenland without having to send an aircraft carrier with escort to Jutland: the Prime Minister of Denmark has already given it away by saying the decision will rest with the inhabitants (total 56,000) of Greenland itself,” the observer emphasized.

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

