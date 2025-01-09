International
In Europe, Even Trump's Allies are Nervous Over Annexation Talk: Should They Be?
In Europe, Even Trump's Allies are Nervous Over Annexation Talk: Should They Be?
Donald Trump has riled up the internet, and world leaders, with 'quiet part out loud' musings about turning Canada into the 51st state, annexing Greenland and seizing the Panama Canal. As Europe braces for his return, Sputnik asked a pair of veteran international politics observers what Trump 2.0 will mean for Transatlantic ties.
It’s “not a very wise move on Trump’s part” to talk about “potentially annexing other countries” before he’s even back in the White House, veteran European politics and economics observer Christian Schweiger told Sputnik, commenting on the president-elect’s string of viral social media posts and statements seemingly outlining a vision of a 21st century manifest destiny for North America.Trump's European Allies: Who Are They?Besides Hungary's Viktor Orban, Trump can expect to find partners in Europe among the populist Left and Right leaderships of Slovakia and Italy, Schweiger noted. He can also look forward to the possibility of Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl coming to power in Austria, and enhanced cooperation with Germany's AfD as the German populist party’s poll numbers surge ahead of February's federal elections.On security and defense issues, Trump’s support for peace negotiations to end the Ukrainian crisis will likely find support among Europe’s populists (with the exception of Italy’s Georgia Maloney, who supports a continuation of the conflict), but the reaction to his demand that Europe boosts its defense spending to 5% of GDP is likely to be negative, Schweiger believes.“If the European Union doesn’t find a way to engage with Trump’s point of view, relations are going to be in very, very bad shape at the end of the second term of [his] presidency,” Schweiger said.Is There Rhyme to Trump's Reason?Donald Trump’s talk of seizing Greenland may very well be serious, and aimed at distracting the American public while Washington seeks to extricate itself from the Ukrainian crisis, veteran international affairs analyst Gilbert Doctorow told Sputnik, suggesting there may be more to the president-elect's seemingly odd strategy than first meets the eye.“Trump will get Greenland without having to send an aircraft carrier with escort to Jutland: the Prime Minister of Denmark has already given it away by saying the decision will rest with the inhabitants (total 56,000) of Greenland itself,” the observer emphasized.
In Europe, Even Trump's Allies are Nervous Over Annexation Talk: Should They Be?

15:59 GMT 09.01.2025 (Updated: 16:02 GMT 09.01.2025)
Ilya Tsukanov
Donald Trump has riled up the internet, and world leaders, with 'quiet part out loud' musings about turning Canada into the 51st state, annexing Greenland and seizing the Panama Canal. As Europe braces for his return, Sputnik asked a pair of veteran international politics observers what Trump 2.0 will mean for Transatlantic ties.
It’s “not a very wise move on Trump’s part” to talk about “potentially annexing other countries” before he’s even back in the White House, veteran European politics and economics observer Christian Schweiger told Sputnik, commenting on the president-elect’s string of viral social media posts and statements seemingly outlining a vision of a 21st century manifest destiny for North America.
“My country, Germany, is definitely looking at this in a very negative way. As you know, the mainstream German view on Trump is very negative anyway. But I think this type of claiming of the territory of other countries will also not ring well in other European countries, including those where Trump usually has at least some sympathy or even partnership, like in Central and Eastern Europe,” Schweiger explained.

Trump's European Allies: Who Are They?

Besides Hungary's Viktor Orban, Trump can expect to find partners in Europe among the populist Left and Right leaderships of Slovakia and Italy, Schweiger noted. He can also look forward to the possibility of Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl coming to power in Austria, and enhanced cooperation with Germany's AfD as the German populist party’s poll numbers surge ahead of February's federal elections.
On security and defense issues, Trump’s support for peace negotiations to end the Ukrainian crisis will likely find support among Europe’s populists (with the exception of Italy’s Georgia Maloney, who supports a continuation of the conflict), but the reaction to his demand that Europe boosts its defense spending to 5% of GDP is likely to be negative, Schweiger believes.
As for the incoming administration’s relations with the EU, Schweiger expects them to “deteriorate substantially, because within the EU we have Ursula von der Leyen as the head of the European Commission,” the antithesis of Trump politically and supporter of “escalating the conflict [in Ukraine] and confronting Russia militarily.”
“If the European Union doesn’t find a way to engage with Trump’s point of view, relations are going to be in very, very bad shape at the end of the second term of [his] presidency,” Schweiger said.
Is There Rhyme to Trump's Reason?

Donald Trump’s talk of seizing Greenland may very well be serious, and aimed at distracting the American public while Washington seeks to extricate itself from the Ukrainian crisis, veteran international affairs analyst Gilbert Doctorow told Sputnik, suggesting there may be more to the president-elect's seemingly odd strategy than first meets the eye.
“He has been advised to do this by assistants who have studied their history of the Reagan presidency. In October 1983, more than 140 American soldiers posted in Lebanon were killed in a Hezbollah attack on their barracks. Two days later Reagan invaded Grenada. Moral of the story: ensure that the public forgets a war defeat ASAP by a greater victory elsewhere,” Doctorow said.
“Trump will get Greenland without having to send an aircraft carrier with escort to Jutland: the Prime Minister of Denmark has already given it away by saying the decision will rest with the inhabitants (total 56,000) of Greenland itself,” the observer emphasized.

As for French, German and other US allies' pouting over Trump’s imperialist plans for the Western Hemisphere, their leaders can basically be “ignored,” and “count for nothing today,” according to Doctorow, who suggested that the ‘international law’ they reference is long dead, “killed by the USA in a number of shocking cases going back to Kosovo ‘independence’, then on to the illegal invasion of Saddam Hussein's Iraq.”

