https://sputnikglobe.com/20250110/xi-to-send-top-ranking-official-to-trumps-inauguration---reports-1121397290.html

Xi to Send Top Ranking Official to Trump's Inauguration - Reports

Xi to Send Top Ranking Official to Trump's Inauguration - Reports

Sputnik International

Chinese president Xi Jinping will send a high-ranking official to the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the situation.

2025-01-10T05:45+0000

2025-01-10T05:45+0000

2025-01-10T05:45+0000

world

donald trump

wang yi

china

beijing

us-china relations

2024 us presidential election

xi jinping

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107679/44/1076794462_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_1133333c7dd0f84d07084236b3494d26.jpg

In mid-December, CBS News reported, citing several sources, that Trump had extended an invitation to Xi to attend his inauguration on January 20, 2025. Later, the broadcaster said that Xi will not attend the ceremony and that in his stead, the Chinese ambassador to the United States and his wife are expected to attend the event. Xi may send to the inauguration Vice President Han Zheng or Foreign Minister Wang Yi, one of the people said, adding that Beijing is consulting with Trump's transition team on the matter. Another source said that the Trump team would rather welcome Cai Qi, a member of the Politburo Standing Committee and Xi's alleged right-hand man. Attendance by any of the aforementioned officials would reportedly be unprecedented, as never have any Chinese officials apart from the ambassador attended the inauguration of a US leader. Another person familiar with the views inside the transition team told the newspaper that there are concerns that Trump would be displeased by the attendance of someone of Wang's and Cai's level, as the initial invitation was extended to the Chinese leader himself. Moreover, several people said that whoever comes to Washington for the January 20 event is likely to hold talks with the new Trump administration.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250109/pepe-escobar-empire-of-chaos-reloaded-1121393521.html

china

beijing

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china us relations, china america trade war