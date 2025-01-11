International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250111/japan-to-send-foreign-minister-to-us-president-elect-trumps-inauguration---reports-1121405974.html
Japan to Send Foreign Minister to US President-Elect Trump's Inauguration - Reports
Japan to Send Foreign Minister to US President-Elect Trump's Inauguration - Reports
Sputnik International
The Japanese government will send Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya to US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, a Japanese broadcaster reported on Saturday.
2025-01-11T06:40+0000
2025-01-11T06:40+0000
world
donald trump
us
takeshi iwaya
state department
japan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/0b/1121405816_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0a78a0dc3ee172c82bf78d5755c16f44.jpg
Japan has always been represented by its ambassador at the inauguration ceremonies of US presidents. However, this time, the Asian nation hopes Iwaya will have an opportunity to hold a meeting with former Senator Marco Rubio, who has been nominated for the post of head of the State Department, the broadcaster reported. The move may facilitate the first meeting between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the report said. A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5, 2024. Republican candidate Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat. The Electoral College voted in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, 2024, while the new Congress approved the results of the vote on January 6, 2025. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20. After the inauguration, Trump will become the 47th President of the United States.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250110/xi-to-send-top-ranking-official-to-trumps-inauguration---reports-1121397290.html
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/0b/1121405816_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_af808db27c5ba7131ce8de9314778fb6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
japanese government, us president-elect trump's inauguration, japanese foreign minister takeshi iwaya
japanese government, us president-elect trump's inauguration, japanese foreign minister takeshi iwaya

Japan to Send Foreign Minister to US President-Elect Trump's Inauguration - Reports

06:40 GMT 11.01.2025
© AP Photo / Shuji KajiyamaForeign Minister Takeshi Iwaya arrives at the prime minister's office Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Tokyo.
Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya arrives at the prime minister's office Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Tokyo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2025
© AP Photo / Shuji Kajiyama
Subscribe
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese government will send Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya to US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, a Japanese broadcaster reported on Saturday.
Japan has always been represented by its ambassador at the inauguration ceremonies of US presidents. However, this time, the Asian nation hopes Iwaya will have an opportunity to hold a meeting with former Senator Marco Rubio, who has been nominated for the post of head of the State Department, the broadcaster reported.
The move may facilitate the first meeting between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the report said.
A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5, 2024. Republican candidate Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat.
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2025
World
Xi to Send Top Ranking Official to Trump's Inauguration - Reports
Yesterday, 05:45 GMT
The Electoral College voted in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, 2024, while the new Congress approved the results of the vote on January 6, 2025. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20. After the inauguration, Trump will become the 47th President of the United States.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала