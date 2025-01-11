https://sputnikglobe.com/20250111/japan-to-send-foreign-minister-to-us-president-elect-trumps-inauguration---reports-1121405974.html
Japan to Send Foreign Minister to US President-Elect Trump's Inauguration - Reports
The Japanese government will send Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya to US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, a Japanese broadcaster reported on Saturday.
Japan has always been represented by its ambassador at the inauguration ceremonies of US presidents. However, this time, the Asian nation hopes Iwaya will have an opportunity to hold a meeting with former Senator Marco Rubio, who has been nominated for the post of head of the State Department, the broadcaster reported. The move may facilitate the first meeting between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the report said. A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5, 2024. Republican candidate Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat. The Electoral College voted in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, 2024, while the new Congress approved the results of the vote on January 6, 2025. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20. After the inauguration, Trump will become the 47th President of the United States.
