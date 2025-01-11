https://sputnikglobe.com/20250111/russian-air-defense-destroy-85-ukrainian-drones-over-regions-overnight---mod-1121406400.html

Russian Air Defense Destroy 85 Ukrainian Drones Over Regions Overnight - MoD

Russian Air Defense Destroy 85 Ukrainian Drones Over Regions Overnight - MoD

Russian air defense systems have downed and intercepted 85 Ukrainian drones over the Russian regions overnight, with 31 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) destroyed over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday morning.

"Over the past night, 85 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems on duty. Thirty-one drones were downed over the Black Sea, 16 UAVs were shot down over the territories of the Voronezh Region and Krasnodar Territory, 14 over the Sea of Azov, four over the territory of the Belgorod Region, two UAVs were intercepted over the territory of the Tambov Region and one was shot down over the territories of Crimea and the Kursk Region," the ministry said. Meanwhile, the overnight drone attack on apartment buildings in the Tambov Region injured seven civilians, with three people sustaining cuts from shattered windows and four others experiencing high blood pressure, Acting Governor Yevgeny Pervyshov said.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.

