Venezuela Intends to Build Multipolar World Together With BRICS - Maduro

Venezuela intends to work on building a multipolar world together with BRICS, this is one of the country's goals, President Nicolas Maduro said.

"Another [upcoming] transformation is geopolitics. [It is necessary] to give impetus to the onset of a new multipolar world and the inclusion of Venezuela in the vanguard of a new policy of peace, cooperation and development. Together with BRICS. Venezuela is already with BRICS, with the world that will advance a new history," Maduro said, speaking to parliament. Maduro took office as president of Venezuela for 2025-2031 on Friday. BRICS is an interstate association created in 2006 by Russia, China, India and Brazil. South Africa joined in 2011. Since the beginning of 2024, a number of other countries have joined BRICS.It's time for the United States and its allies to realize that they will never be able to install their own president in Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro said.Maduro took office as president of Venezuela for 2025-2031 on Friday.

