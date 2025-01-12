https://sputnikglobe.com/20250112/investor-bessent-to-divest-assets-to-be-approved-for-us-treasury-secretary---reports-1121411705.html
Investor Scott Bessent is planning to close his hedge fund Key Square, abandon his bitcoin fund and Chinese yuan investments to avoid a conflict of interest if he is approved for the post of US Treasury Secretary, for which he was previously nominated by US President-elect Donald Trump, media reported.
Bessent would also step down from the Bessent-Freeman Family Foundation and Rockefeller University, where he was chairman of the investment committee, the publication said, citing an ethics agreement and financial statements that Bessent had submitted before his Senate confirmation hearing. In total, his fortune is estimated at $700 million, of which about $100 million is invested in US Treasuries. Getting rid of problematic assets does not mean that Bessent will be able to avoid questions about conflicts of interest at the hearings, the publication noted. Earlier, market analyst and a research associate at the Levy Economics Institute of Bard College, Marshall Auerbach, said in a comment to RIA Novosti about Bessent's candidacy, that the latter was a good choice for the post of US Secretary of the Treasury, since he would be able to advance the economic policies of Donald Trump within the framework of the "America First" course and at the same time restrain his most controversial initiatives.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Investor Scott Bessent is planning to close his hedge fund Key Square, abandon his bitcoin fund and Chinese yuan investments to avoid a conflict of interest if he is approved for the post of US Treasury Secretary, for which he was previously nominated by US President-elect Donald Trump, media reported.
"Bessent would also step down from the Bessent-Freeman Family Foundation and Rockefeller University, where he was chairman of the investment committee, the publication said, citing an ethics agreement and financial statements that Bessent had submitted before his Senate confirmation hearing.
In total, his fortune is estimated at $700 million, of which about $100 million is invested in US Treasuries
. Getting rid of problematic assets does not mean that Bessent will be able to avoid questions about conflicts of interest at the hearings, the publication noted.
Earlier, market analyst and a research associate at the Levy Economics Institute of Bard College, Marshall Auerbach, said in a comment to RIA Novosti about Bessent's candidacy, that the latter was a good choice for the post of US Secretary of the Treasury, since he would be able to advance the economic policies of Donald Trump within the framework of the "America First" course and at the same time restrain his most controversial initiatives.