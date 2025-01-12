International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250112/investor-bessent-to-divest-assets-to-be-approved-for-us-treasury-secretary---reports-1121411705.html
Investor Bessent to Divest Assets to Be Approved for US Treasury Secretary - Reports
Investor Bessent to Divest Assets to Be Approved for US Treasury Secretary - Reports
Sputnik International
Investor Scott Bessent is planning to close his hedge fund Key Square, abandon his bitcoin fund and Chinese yuan investments to avoid a conflict of interest if he is approved for the post of US Treasury Secretary, for which he was previously nominated by US President-elect Donald Trump, media reported.
2025-01-12T05:18+0000
2025-01-12T05:18+0000
americas
donald trump
us treasury
us
us treasury department
investments
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103905880_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c7c74dc28ba9c278de3f78e42a25c0d7.jpg
"Bessent would also step down from the Bessent-Freeman Family Foundation and Rockefeller University, where he was chairman of the investment committee, the publication said, citing an ethics agreement and financial statements that Bessent had submitted before his Senate confirmation hearing. In total, his fortune is estimated at $700 million, of which about $100 million is invested in US Treasuries. Getting rid of problematic assets does not mean that Bessent will be able to avoid questions about conflicts of interest at the hearings, the publication noted. Earlier, market analyst and a research associate at the Levy Economics Institute of Bard College, Marshall Auerbach, said in a comment to RIA Novosti about Bessent's candidacy, that the latter was a good choice for the post of US Secretary of the Treasury, since he would be able to advance the economic policies of Donald Trump within the framework of the "America First" course and at the same time restrain his most controversial initiatives.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241228/us-treasury-expects-to-reach-new-debt-limit-between-january-14-23-1121289529.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103905880_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d39ccd715da61285c5b51d5839efbfeb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
investor bessent, us treasury secretary, investor scott bessent, us president-elect donald trump
investor bessent, us treasury secretary, investor scott bessent, us president-elect donald trump

Investor Bessent to Divest Assets to Be Approved for US Treasury Secretary - Reports

05:18 GMT 12.01.2025
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyThe Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021.
The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2025
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Investor Scott Bessent is planning to close his hedge fund Key Square, abandon his bitcoin fund and Chinese yuan investments to avoid a conflict of interest if he is approved for the post of US Treasury Secretary, for which he was previously nominated by US President-elect Donald Trump, media reported.
"Bessent would also step down from the Bessent-Freeman Family Foundation and Rockefeller University, where he was chairman of the investment committee, the publication said, citing an ethics agreement and financial statements that Bessent had submitted before his Senate confirmation hearing.
In total, his fortune is estimated at $700 million, of which about $100 million is invested in US Treasuries. Getting rid of problematic assets does not mean that Bessent will be able to avoid questions about conflicts of interest at the hearings, the publication noted.
US Treasury Bonds - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2024
Economy
US Treasury Expects to Reach New Debt Limit Between January 14-23
28 December 2024, 05:34 GMT
Earlier, market analyst and a research associate at the Levy Economics Institute of Bard College, Marshall Auerbach, said in a comment to RIA Novosti about Bessent's candidacy, that the latter was a good choice for the post of US Secretary of the Treasury, since he would be able to advance the economic policies of Donald Trump within the framework of the "America First" course and at the same time restrain his most controversial initiatives.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала