https://sputnikglobe.com/20250112/investor-bessent-to-divest-assets-to-be-approved-for-us-treasury-secretary---reports-1121411705.html

Investor Bessent to Divest Assets to Be Approved for US Treasury Secretary - Reports

Investor Bessent to Divest Assets to Be Approved for US Treasury Secretary - Reports

Sputnik International

Investor Scott Bessent is planning to close his hedge fund Key Square, abandon his bitcoin fund and Chinese yuan investments to avoid a conflict of interest if he is approved for the post of US Treasury Secretary, for which he was previously nominated by US President-elect Donald Trump, media reported.

2025-01-12T05:18+0000

2025-01-12T05:18+0000

2025-01-12T05:18+0000

americas

donald trump

us treasury

us

us treasury department

investments

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103905880_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c7c74dc28ba9c278de3f78e42a25c0d7.jpg

"Bessent would also step down from the Bessent-Freeman Family Foundation and Rockefeller University, where he was chairman of the investment committee, the publication said, citing an ethics agreement and financial statements that Bessent had submitted before his Senate confirmation hearing. In total, his fortune is estimated at $700 million, of which about $100 million is invested in US Treasuries. Getting rid of problematic assets does not mean that Bessent will be able to avoid questions about conflicts of interest at the hearings, the publication noted. Earlier, market analyst and a research associate at the Levy Economics Institute of Bard College, Marshall Auerbach, said in a comment to RIA Novosti about Bessent's candidacy, that the latter was a good choice for the post of US Secretary of the Treasury, since he would be able to advance the economic policies of Donald Trump within the framework of the "America First" course and at the same time restrain his most controversial initiatives.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241228/us-treasury-expects-to-reach-new-debt-limit-between-january-14-23-1121289529.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

investor bessent, us treasury secretary, investor scott bessent, us president-elect donald trump