https://sputnikglobe.com/20231209/russia-wont-agree-to-minsk-30-deal-on-ukraine-heres-why-1115498952.html

Russia Won't Agree to 'Minsk-3.0' Deal on Ukraine: Here's Why

Russia Won't Agree to 'Minsk-3.0' Deal on Ukraine: Here's Why

Recent weeks have seen a flurry of media reports and remarks by officials on possible peace talks aimed at ending the NATO-Russia proxy war in Ukraine. But the trust deficit between Moscow and Washington appears to be simply be too great after the West’s thirty-year “continuum of deception,” says Russian foreign policy strategist Dmitry Suslov.

2023-12-09T14:27+0000

2023-12-09T14:27+0000

2023-12-09T14:27+0000

analysis

russia

ukraine

valery zaluzhny

viktor suslov

volodymyr zelensky

moscow

nato

kremlin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/09/1115498795_0:43:960:583_1920x0_80_0_0_48426200e6f75953aeedbd285e824571.png

Ukrainian Armed Forces commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny’s admission to British media at the start of November that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has faltered and that there would be no “deep and beautiful breakthrough” has been followed up with a series of reports in US and European media about Western officials broaching the subject of peace talks, and even “pressuring” President Zelensky to make a deal.Publicly, US officials have put on a stiff upper lip, assuring that any peace negotiations will be “on terms…acceptable to Ukraine” to try and convince the rest of the world that the Ukraine campaign has not been a failure and that the supply of tens of billions of dollars in NATO military hardware hasn’t been for naught.Russia will either have to “come to the negotiating table on terms that would be acceptable to Ukraine…or they will face a stronger Ukraine, backed by a stronger defense industrial base in the United States, in Europe, and in Ukraine that has more ability to go on the offense,” US deputy national security advisor John Finer warned during a talk at a DC neocon think tank this week. The Kremlin rejected Finer’s comments as “absolutely unrealistic.”“I don’t think that there are necessary preconditions for peace talks,” Russian foreign policy strategist Dmitry Suslov told Sputnik’s New Rules podcast.Leading American neoliberal and neoconservative geopolitics experts realize this, the observer believes, hence the sudden calls for a truce, some type of diplomatic settlement or at least a freeze on the conflict.Russia’s Real ConcernsOne recent report by a well-respected US journalist suggested that forces behind the scenes in Washington have put out feelers for a peace deal with Russia involving freezing the conflict along its current frontiers, in exchange for a rump Ukrainian state’s inclusion into the NATO bloc.Such talk focused territory marks a fundamental misunderstanding of Russia’s actual security concerns, Suslov stressed.Moscow, Suslov said, is focused not on territory, but on “Ukrainian-NATO relations, the future of NATO’s presence in Ukrainian territory, the future of Ukrainian militarization versus demilitarization” (as outlined in the Russian Foreign Ministry’s December 2021 draft treaties on ironclad security guarantees).Accordingly, “without Western readiness to address those issues,” the Russian government will be extremely unlikely to entertain talks of peace or even a truce, the analyst believes.Trust DeficitFundamentally, Suslov says, the focal point of the Russia-West crisis lies in Moscow’s utter lack of trust in the United States and its allies after decades of deception.“Russia was sincerely interested in their implementation, but now we know that there was no intention to implement them from the Western side and that the West needed those agreements in order to win time and militarize Ukraine for a future war against Russia,” Suslov added, recalling recent remarks on this score by former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko, ex-German chancellor Angela Merkel, and former French president Francois Hollande.Western powers’ sabotage of Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in the spring of 2022 – held in the first weeks after Russia kicked off its special military operation, were the latest example of Moscow’s utter inability to trust the West, according to Suslov, who recalled that at that time, Moscow was ready to return to the pre-conflict lines in exchange for security guarantees on Ukraine’s non-bloc status.“The goal was to get rid of Russia as a great power, to solve the ‘Russian question’ in international relations and substantially shift the global power balance back into the West’s favor,” Suslov stressed. “Because if you eliminate Russia as a great power, then you encircle China and then the correlation of forces between the United States and China also shifts in favor of the United States. That was what the West wanted. And all their rhetoric about ‘helping’ Ukraine is just a lie. Because in fact, they are sacrificing Ukraine for the sake of ‘undermining and defeating’ Russia. So having said all of that, of course there is no trust.”Suslov is confident that Russia will not agree to any Minsk 3.0 type peace deal to satiate NATO elites now that they are losing, and that Moscow will not entertain Ukrainian membership in the Western bloc.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/scott-ritter-zelensky-in-dire-straits-as-ukraine-wont-get-operational-pause-in-winter-1115426496.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/peace-talks-with-russia-uk--us-seeking-quick-face-saving-exit-from-ukraine-debacle--cia-vet-1115412473.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/uk-media-mum-on-shocking-claims-boris-johnson-sabotaged-russia-ukraine-peace-talks--1115230732.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230320/a-fateful-error-history-of-natos-expansion-1108611973.html

russia

ukraine

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

ukraine, russia, peace, negotiations, talks, reports, united states, analysis, demands, security guarantees, security