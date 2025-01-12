https://sputnikglobe.com/20250112/russian-army-liberates-yantarnoe-kalynovoe-settlements---mod-1121412979.html
Russian Army Liberates Yantarnoe, Kalynovoe Settlements - MoD
Russian Army Liberates Yantarnoe, Kalynovoe Settlements - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian forces have taken control of the Yantarnoe village in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Kalinoveo village in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2025-01-12T09:36+0000
2025-01-12T09:36+0000
2025-01-12T09:36+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
donetsk
kharkov
russian defense ministry
donetsk people’s republic
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1f/1121317803_30:0:3671:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a607f7598eb6583c4133623f743c3a50.jpg
"The units of Battlegroup Yug liberated the Yantarnoe settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic as a result of active offensive actions," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Battlegroup Zapad liberated the Kalynovoe settlement. Overall, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 1,390 soldiers in the past 24 hours, the ministry added. Kiev lost over 450 servicepeople in clashes with Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr, up to 410 servicepeople in battles with Battlegroup Zapad, up to 250 soldiers in clashes with Battlegroup Yug and over 190 soldiers in clashes with Russia’s Battlegroup Vostok, the ministry specified.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250106/russian-armed-forces-liberate-key-city-of-kurakhovo-in-dpr---ministry-of-defense-1121366361.html
russia
donetsk
kharkov
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1f/1121317803_485:0:3216:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d153ae501a259f1aad032a6ae4e93cb6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian army liberates, russian defense ministry, donetsk people’s republic
russian army liberates, russian defense ministry, donetsk people’s republic
Russian Army Liberates Yantarnoe, Kalynovoe Settlements - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian forces have taken control of the Yantarnoe village in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Kalinoveo village in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The units of Battlegroup Yug liberated
the Yantarnoe settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic as a result of active offensive actions," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Battlegroup Zapad liberated the Kalynovoe settlement.
Overall, the Ukrainian armed forces
lost up to 1,390 soldiers in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
Kiev lost over 450 servicepeople in clashes with Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr, up to 410 servicepeople in battles with Battlegroup Zapad, up to 250 soldiers in clashes with Battlegroup Yug and over 190 soldiers in clashes with Russia’s Battlegroup Vostok, the ministry specified.