International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250112/russian-army-liberates-yantarnoe-kalynovoe-settlements---mod-1121412979.html
Russian Army Liberates Yantarnoe, Kalynovoe Settlements - MoD
Russian Army Liberates Yantarnoe, Kalynovoe Settlements - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian forces have taken control of the Yantarnoe village in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Kalinoveo village in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2025-01-12T09:36+0000
2025-01-12T09:36+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
donetsk
kharkov
russian defense ministry
donetsk people’s republic
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1f/1121317803_30:0:3671:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a607f7598eb6583c4133623f743c3a50.jpg
"The units of Battlegroup Yug liberated the Yantarnoe settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic as a result of active offensive actions," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Battlegroup Zapad liberated the Kalynovoe settlement. Overall, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 1,390 soldiers in the past 24 hours, the ministry added. Kiev lost over 450 servicepeople in clashes with Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr, up to 410 servicepeople in battles with Battlegroup Zapad, up to 250 soldiers in clashes with Battlegroup Yug and over 190 soldiers in clashes with Russia’s Battlegroup Vostok, the ministry specified.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250106/russian-armed-forces-liberate-key-city-of-kurakhovo-in-dpr---ministry-of-defense-1121366361.html
russia
donetsk
kharkov
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1f/1121317803_485:0:3216:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d153ae501a259f1aad032a6ae4e93cb6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian army liberates, russian defense ministry, donetsk people’s republic
russian army liberates, russian defense ministry, donetsk people’s republic

Russian Army Liberates Yantarnoe, Kalynovoe Settlements - MoD

09:36 GMT 12.01.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian forces have taken control of the Yantarnoe village in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Kalinoveo village in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The units of Battlegroup Yug liberated the Yantarnoe settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic as a result of active offensive actions," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Battlegroup Zapad liberated the Kalynovoe settlement.
Overall, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 1,390 soldiers in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
Russian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Armed Forces Liberate Key City of Kurakhovo in Donbass
6 January, 07:04 GMT
Kiev lost over 450 servicepeople in clashes with Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr, up to 410 servicepeople in battles with Battlegroup Zapad, up to 250 soldiers in clashes with Battlegroup Yug and over 190 soldiers in clashes with Russia’s Battlegroup Vostok, the ministry specified.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала