Russian Army Liberates Yantarnoe, Kalynovoe Settlements - MoD

The Russian forces have taken control of the Yantarnoe village in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Kalinoveo village in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The units of Battlegroup Yug liberated the Yantarnoe settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic as a result of active offensive actions," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Battlegroup Zapad liberated the Kalynovoe settlement. Overall, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 1,390 soldiers in the past 24 hours, the ministry added. Kiev lost over 450 servicepeople in clashes with Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr, up to 410 servicepeople in battles with Battlegroup Zapad, up to 250 soldiers in clashes with Battlegroup Yug and over 190 soldiers in clashes with Russia’s Battlegroup Vostok, the ministry specified.

