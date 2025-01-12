Swiss People's Party Demands Resignation: Defense Minister Under Fire for Security Policy Failures
© AP Photo / Virginia MayoSwitzerland's President Viola Amherd addresses the media prior to a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at EU headquarters in Brussels, Monday, March 18, 2024.
According to the Swiss People's Party (SVP), Switzerland is incapable of guaranteeing internal and external security because of its arms deliveries to Ukraine and its rapprochement with NATO.
The Swiss People's Party, Switzerland's largest political force, has called on the head of the country's Defense Ministry, Viola Amherd, to resign over her failed security policy.
"The fact that Switzerland can no longer guarantee its internal and external security is the result of political mistakes – and a consequence of wrong appointments,” a statement read.
Viola Amherd is also blamed for the country's rapprochement with NATO.
"Those who are gradually tying Switzerland to NATO are accepting that young Swiss are dying abroad and that Switzerland is being dragged into foreign conflicts," the Swiss People's Party said.
According to the SVP, Amherd prefers to deal with gender issues in the armed forces rather than military equipment.
"She allows weapons ordered for Switzerland to be delivered to Ukraine. These are the wrong priorities, Federal Councillor," the SVP said in a statement.
In late October 2024, Amherd said that Bern should ease restrictions on the re-export of Swiss weapons because of the country's arms business. She cited the fact that the Netherlands had already decided to stop buying weapons from the nation because of the current ban on re-exports, and that Germany could follow suit.
Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder a settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. According to Lavrov, the United States and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy, and other countries. The Kremlin stated that the West pumping Ukraine with weapons does not contribute to negotiations and would have a negative effect.