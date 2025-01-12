https://sputnikglobe.com/20250112/swiss-peoples-party-demands-resignation-defense-minister-under-fire-for-security-policy-failures-1121413266.html

Swiss People's Party Demands Resignation: Defense Minister Under Fire for Security Policy Failures

Swiss People's Party Demands Resignation: Defense Minister Under Fire for Security Policy Failures

Sputnik International

The Swiss People's Party, Switzerland's largest political force, has called on the head of the country's Defense Ministry, Viola Amherd, to resign over her failed security policy.

2025-01-12T11:47+0000

2025-01-12T11:47+0000

2025-01-12T11:47+0000

world

switzerland

ukraine

bern

nato

defense ministry

europe

security

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/15/1118041947_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b33fc3c723ec3c2d4f59f9032c46d79e.jpg

The Swiss People's Party, Switzerland's largest political force, has called on the head of the country's Defense Ministry, Viola Amherd, to resign over her failed security policy. Viola Amherd is also blamed for the country's rapprochement with NATO. According to the SVP, Amherd prefers to deal with gender issues in the armed forces rather than military equipment."She allows weapons ordered for Switzerland to be delivered to Ukraine. These are the wrong priorities, Federal Councillor," the SVP said in a statement.In late October 2024, Amherd said that Bern should ease restrictions on the re-export of Swiss weapons because of the country's arms business. She cited the fact that the Netherlands had already decided to stop buying weapons from the nation because of the current ban on re-exports, and that Germany could follow suit.Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder a settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. According to Lavrov, the United States and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy, and other countries. The Kremlin stated that the West pumping Ukraine with weapons does not contribute to negotiations and would have a negative effect.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/switzerlands-nato-collaboration-grows-as-joint-air-drills-with-us-spark-questions-on-neutrality-1120708668.html

switzerland

ukraine

bern

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

swiss people's party, viola amherd, to resign, security policy