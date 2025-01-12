https://sputnikglobe.com/20250112/ukraine-loses-over-350-soldiers-in-kursk-region-over-past-day---mod-1121414095.html

Ukraine Loses Over 350 Soldiers in Kursk Region Over Past Day - MoD

Ukraine Loses Over 350 Soldiers in Kursk Region Over Past Day - MoD

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 350 soldiers and one tank in the Kursk region in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2025-01-12T11:22+0000

2025-01-12T11:22+0000

2025-01-12T11:22+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

kursk

ukraine

russia

russian defense ministry

kursk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0b/1120511820_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4ad379bb68550ca0ac859985a2b40c2d.jpg

"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 350 servicepeople, a tank, four infantry fighting vehicles, five armored personnel carriers, 12 armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, a US-made Paladin self-propelled artillery unit, seven mortars, an electronic warfare station and an armored recovery vehicle were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. Russia’s Battlegroup Sever also repelled five Ukrainian counterattacks in border areas of the Kursk Region, the ministry said. In total, Ukraine has lost over 51,200 servicepeople and 297 tanks during the offensive in the Kursk Region, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250111/ukraine-loses-up-to-240-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day---mod-1121407885.html

kursk

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine loses, kursk region, russian defense ministry, ukrainian armed forces