Ukraine Loses Over 350 Soldiers in Kursk Region Over Past Day - MoD
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 350 soldiers and one tank in the Kursk region in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 350 servicepeople, a tank, four infantry fighting vehicles, five armored personnel carriers, 12 armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, a US-made Paladin self-propelled artillery unit, seven mortars, an electronic warfare station and an armored recovery vehicle were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. Russia’s Battlegroup Sever also repelled five Ukrainian counterattacks in border areas of the Kursk Region, the ministry said. In total, Ukraine has lost over 51,200 servicepeople and 297 tanks during the offensive in the Kursk Region, the ministry added.
2025
