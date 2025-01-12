International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250112/ukraine-loses-over-350-soldiers-in-kursk-region-over-past-day---mod-1121414095.html
Ukraine Loses Over 350 Soldiers in Kursk Region Over Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Loses Over 350 Soldiers in Kursk Region Over Past Day - MoD
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 350 soldiers and one tank in the Kursk region in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 350 servicepeople, a tank, four infantry fighting vehicles, five armored personnel carriers, 12 armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, a US-made Paladin self-propelled artillery unit, seven mortars, an electronic warfare station and an armored recovery vehicle were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. Russia’s Battlegroup Sever also repelled five Ukrainian counterattacks in border areas of the Kursk Region, the ministry said. In total, Ukraine has lost over 51,200 servicepeople and 297 tanks during the offensive in the Kursk Region, the ministry added.
11:22 GMT 12.01.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 350 soldiers and one tank in the Kursk region in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 350 servicepeople, a tank, four infantry fighting vehicles, five armored personnel carriers, 12 armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, a US-made Paladin self-propelled artillery unit, seven mortars, an electronic warfare station and an armored recovery vehicle were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia’s Battlegroup Sever also repelled five Ukrainian counterattacks in border areas of the Kursk Region, the ministry said.
Russian forces operating in Kursk region inspect abandoned enemy armored vehicle. November 14, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Up to 240 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD
Yesterday, 13:16 GMT
In total, Ukraine has lost over 51,200 servicepeople and 297 tanks during the offensive in the Kursk Region, the ministry added.
