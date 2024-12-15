https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/killed-in-line-of-duty-paying-tribute-to-fallen-russian-journalists-1121178965.html
Killed in Line of Duty: Paying Tribute to Fallen Russian Journalists
Killed in Line of Duty: Paying Tribute to Fallen Russian Journalists
Sputnik International
Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier on Sunday that the militants of the Kiev regime responsible for the deaths of Russian journalists will inevitably face deserved punishment.
2024-12-15T13:49+0000
2024-12-15T13:49+0000
2024-12-15T15:28+0000
russia
russia
maria zakharova
andrei stenin
kiev
ukraine
vgtrk
russian foreign ministry
journalists
unesco
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103216/01/1032160128_0:317:3077:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3f58e3739e9a102ee959353618cdcc73.jpg
December 15 marks Russia’s Remembrance Day of Journalists Killed in the Line of Duty.In this context, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized UNESCO for its "biased" draft report on the safety of journalists and impunity for their killers in 2022–2023, which excluded Russian reporters. Ultimately, the report was not approved.Let’s recall some high-profile murders of Russian journalists that have occurred over the decade.Heinous Crimes of the Kiev regimeKilled by Kiev shelling in 2014: Sputnik photo correspondent Andrei Stenin (Ukrainian fire aimed at a refugee convoy), Channel One cameraman Anatoly Klyan (killed when a bus carrying soldiers’ mothers came under shelling), VGTRK correspondent Igor Kornelyuk and Rossiya TV channel sound engineer Anton Voloshin (both killed by mortar fire while reporting).Killed in Ukrainian drone strikes in 2023-2024: VGTRK correspondent Boris Maksudov, Izvestia daily correspondent Semyon Yeremin, NTV cameraman Valery Kozhin, NEWS.ru correspondent Nikita Tsitsagi.Killed in the Ukraine conflict zone in 2022-2023: Sputnik war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev, Russian National Guard press service employee Sergey Postnov, chief editor of Tavria broadcaster Oleg Klokov.Assassinated in targeted pro-Kiev terrorist attacks outside Ukraine in 2022-2023: journalist Darya Dugina (killed in a car bombing orchestrated by Ukrainian special services in the Moscow region), war correspondent and blogger Vladlen Tatarsky (killed by an improvised explosive device in St. Petersburg).
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/what-unesco-chooses-to-ignore-russian-journalists-murdered-by-ukrainian-thugs-1120955957.html
russia
kiev
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103216/01/1032160128_282:0:3013:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_352aa618178bece81ce40e1a9896e6b3.jpg
Paying tribute to fallen Russian journalists
Sputnik International
Paying tribute to fallen Russian journalists
2024-12-15T13:49+0000
true
PT1M05S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
the kiev regime, falled russian journalists, sputnik photo correspondent andrei stenin, russian journalist darya dugina, pro-kiev terrorist attacks, ukraine conflict zone
the kiev regime, falled russian journalists, sputnik photo correspondent andrei stenin, russian journalist darya dugina, pro-kiev terrorist attacks, ukraine conflict zone
Killed in Line of Duty: Paying Tribute to Fallen Russian Journalists
13:49 GMT 15.12.2024 (Updated: 15:28 GMT 15.12.2024)
Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier on Sunday that the militants of the Kiev regime responsible for the deaths of Russian journalists will inevitably face due punishment.
December 15 marks Russia’s Remembrance Day of Journalists Killed in the Line of Duty.
In this context, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova
criticized UNESCO for its "biased
" draft report on the safety of journalists and impunity for their killers in 2022–2023, which excluded Russian reporters. Ultimately, the report
was not approved.
Let’s recall some high-profile murders of Russian journalists that have occurred over the decade.
Heinous Crimes of the Kiev regime
Killed by Kiev shelling in 2014: Sputnik photo correspondent Andrei Stenin
(Ukrainian fire
aimed at a refugee convoy), Channel One cameraman Anatoly Klyan
(killed when a bus carrying soldiers’ mothers came under shelling), VGTRK correspondent Igor Kornelyuk
and Rossiya TV channel sound engineer Anton Voloshin
(both killed by mortar fire while reporting).
Killed in Ukrainian drone strikes in 2023-2024: VGTRK correspondent Boris Maksudov, Izvestia daily correspondent Semyon Yeremin, NTV cameraman Valery Kozhin, NEWS.ru correspondent Nikita Tsitsagi.
Killed in the Ukraine conflict zone
in 2022-2023: Sputnik war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev
, Russian National Guard press service employee Sergey Postnov
, chief editor of Tavria broadcaster Oleg Klokov
.
Assassinated in targeted pro-Kiev terrorist attacks outside Ukraine in 2022-2023: journalist Darya Dugina
(killed in a car bombing orchestrated by Ukrainian special services in the Moscow region), war correspondent and blogger Vladlen Tatarsky
(killed by an improvised explosive device in St. Petersburg).
The day in memory of journalists who died while performing their professional duties was established in Russia in 1991 following the murder of Russian television correspondents Viktor Nogin and cameraman Gennady Kurennoy, who covered the war in former Yugoslavia in September of that year.