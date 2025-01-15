https://sputnikglobe.com/20250115/israeli-airstrikes-kill-13-people-in-central-gaza-strip---reports-1121430233.html

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 13 People in Central Gaza Strip - Reports

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 13 People in Central Gaza Strip - Reports

Sputnik International

Thirteen people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the city of Deir al Balah in the central Gaza Strip, Palestinian broadcaster Al Aqsa reported.

2025-01-15T06:10+0000

2025-01-15T06:10+0000

2025-01-15T06:10+0000

world

middle east

israel

gaza strip

palestine

hamas

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120438288_0:74:2256:1343_1920x0_80_0_0_4872189bcdfdebd00f219b18dd50203a.jpg

The strike targeted a residential building, the report said on Tuesday, adding that some people received injuries. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250114/israel-hamas-finalize-ceasefire-deal-terms-may-announce-agreement-on-jan-14---reports-1121427739.html

israel

gaza strip

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire talks, israel vs hezbollah, israel lebanon tension, israel lebanon hostilities, israeli strikes on syria, airstrikes on damascus