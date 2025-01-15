International
Israeli Airstrikes Kill 13 People in Central Gaza Strip - Reports
Thirteen people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the city of Deir al Balah in the central Gaza Strip, Palestinian broadcaster Al Aqsa reported.
2025-01-15T06:10+0000
2025-01-15T06:10+0000
The strike targeted a residential building, the report said on Tuesday, adding that some people received injuries. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave.
06:10 GMT 15.01.2025
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Thirteen people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the city of Deir al Balah in the central Gaza Strip, Palestinian broadcaster Al Aqsa reported.
The strike targeted a residential building, the report said on Tuesday, adding that some people received injuries.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages.
Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave.
