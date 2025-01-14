https://sputnikglobe.com/20250114/israel-hamas-finalize-ceasefire-deal-terms-may-announce-agreement-on-jan-14---reports-1121427739.html

Israel, Hamas Finalize Ceasefire Deal Terms, May Announce Agreement on Jan. 14 - Reports

Israel, Hamas Finalize Ceasefire Deal Terms, May Announce Agreement on Jan. 14 - Reports

Sputnik International

Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas are finalizing the terms of a ceasefire agreement, which could be announced as early as January 14, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing Arab and Israeli officials.

2025-01-14T13:43+0000

2025-01-14T13:43+0000

2025-01-14T13:43+0000

world

middle east

middle east conflict

israel-gaza conflict

palestine-israel conflict

israel defense forces (idf)

gaza strip

itamar ben-gvir

bezalel smotrich

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120959111_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0572f6317206a935f82ac4114994ed8f.jpg

The sides have agreed on the main points of the deal but are still working on some of the wording, the officials said, warning that the talks could collapse as they had before. Mediator-facilitated negotiations are underway in Doha to discuss a phased ceasefire in Gaza and an exchange of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails for hostages in the enclave. On Monday, the Walla news portal reported, citing unnamed sources, that Israel and the mediators had reached an agreement on a proposed draft agreement on the settlement in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages. Al Arabiya reported that Hamas had submitted a response to the draft agreement that contained no objections.Israeli Security Chief to Quit in Case of Ceasefire DealIsrael's right-wing security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, called on Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Tuesday to quit the government together if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signs a Gaza ceasefire deal with Hamas in its current form, arguing that it threatens national security.The leader of the nationalist Jewish Power party described the deal as "monstrous," warning that it would release "hundreds of murderous terrorists" from Israeli prisons and cancel Israel's military achievements of the past year without ensuring the release of the remaining Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip.Both Smotrich and Ben-Gvir have repeatedly criticized the proposed ceasefire drafts, arguing that such agreements would not help Israel achieve its military goals in the Gaza Strip or ensure the safe return of the hostages.The Walla news website reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter, that Israel and the mediators had agreed on a proposed draft deal with Hamas. Al Arabiya reported that Hamas had submitted a response to the draft that contained no objections.More than a year has passed since the first ceasefire-for-hostages deal with Hamas was implemented. Since then, the two sides have held several rounds of indirect talks about the fate of the remaining hostages. The negotiations in Cairo and Doha have intensified in recent weeks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250113/waging-wars-and-reshaping-middle-east-what-israel-plans-to-do-in-2025-1121421045.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250112/old-conflicts-new-crises-trumps-return-and-netanyahus-fate-what-awaits-israel-in-2025-1121417134.html

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east conflict, mideast crisis, middle east hostilities, gaza violence, gaza conflict, israel-hamas war, israel-gaza war