https://sputnikglobe.com/20250114/israel-hamas-finalize-ceasefire-deal-terms-may-announce-agreement-on-jan-14---reports-1121427739.html
Israel, Hamas Finalize Ceasefire Deal Terms, May Announce Agreement on Jan. 14 - Reports
Israel, Hamas Finalize Ceasefire Deal Terms, May Announce Agreement on Jan. 14 - Reports
Sputnik International
Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas are finalizing the terms of a ceasefire agreement, which could be announced as early as January 14, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing Arab and Israeli officials.
2025-01-14T13:43+0000
2025-01-14T13:43+0000
2025-01-14T13:43+0000
world
middle east
middle east conflict
israel-gaza conflict
palestine-israel conflict
israel defense forces (idf)
gaza strip
itamar ben-gvir
bezalel smotrich
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120959111_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0572f6317206a935f82ac4114994ed8f.jpg
The sides have agreed on the main points of the deal but are still working on some of the wording, the officials said, warning that the talks could collapse as they had before. Mediator-facilitated negotiations are underway in Doha to discuss a phased ceasefire in Gaza and an exchange of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails for hostages in the enclave. On Monday, the Walla news portal reported, citing unnamed sources, that Israel and the mediators had reached an agreement on a proposed draft agreement on the settlement in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages. Al Arabiya reported that Hamas had submitted a response to the draft agreement that contained no objections.Israeli Security Chief to Quit in Case of Ceasefire DealIsrael's right-wing security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, called on Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Tuesday to quit the government together if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signs a Gaza ceasefire deal with Hamas in its current form, arguing that it threatens national security.The leader of the nationalist Jewish Power party described the deal as "monstrous," warning that it would release "hundreds of murderous terrorists" from Israeli prisons and cancel Israel's military achievements of the past year without ensuring the release of the remaining Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip.Both Smotrich and Ben-Gvir have repeatedly criticized the proposed ceasefire drafts, arguing that such agreements would not help Israel achieve its military goals in the Gaza Strip or ensure the safe return of the hostages.The Walla news website reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter, that Israel and the mediators had agreed on a proposed draft deal with Hamas. Al Arabiya reported that Hamas had submitted a response to the draft that contained no objections.More than a year has passed since the first ceasefire-for-hostages deal with Hamas was implemented. Since then, the two sides have held several rounds of indirect talks about the fate of the remaining hostages. The negotiations in Cairo and Doha have intensified in recent weeks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250113/waging-wars-and-reshaping-middle-east-what-israel-plans-to-do-in-2025-1121421045.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250112/old-conflicts-new-crises-trumps-return-and-netanyahus-fate-what-awaits-israel-in-2025-1121417134.html
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120959111_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a45cc7ef52193221253be8a46cbc6922.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
middle east conflict, mideast crisis, middle east hostilities, gaza violence, gaza conflict, israel-hamas war, israel-gaza war
middle east conflict, mideast crisis, middle east hostilities, gaza violence, gaza conflict, israel-hamas war, israel-gaza war
Israel, Hamas Finalize Ceasefire Deal Terms, May Announce Agreement on Jan. 14 - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas are finalizing the terms of a ceasefire agreement, which could be announced as early as January 14, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing Arab and Israeli officials.
The sides have agreed on the main points of the deal
but are still working on some of the wording, the officials said, warning that the talks could collapse as they had before.
Mediator-facilitated negotiations are underway in Doha to discuss a phased ceasefire in Gaza and an exchange of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails for hostages in the enclave.
On Monday, the Walla news portal reported, citing unnamed sources, that Israel and the mediators had reached an agreement on a proposed draft agreement on the settlement in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages. Al Arabiya reported that Hamas had submitted a response to the draft agreement that contained no objections.
Israeli Security Chief to Quit in Case of Ceasefire Deal
Israel's right-wing security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, called on Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Tuesday to quit the government together if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signs a Gaza ceasefire deal with Hamas in its current form, arguing that it threatens national security.
"The prime minister will refrain from signing the deal only if the force opposing it is strong enough. In the current cabinet setup, the influence of the Jewish Power alone is not enough ... That is why I urge my friend, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, to join me in countering this horrible deal and make it clear to the prime minister that, should the deal be adopted, we will leave the cabinet together," Ben-Gvir said on social media.
The leader of the nationalist Jewish Power party described the deal as "monstrous," warning that it would release "hundreds of murderous terrorists" from Israeli prisons and cancel Israel's military achievements of the past year without ensuring the release of the remaining Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip.
Both Smotrich and Ben-Gvir have repeatedly criticized the proposed ceasefire drafts, arguing that such agreements would not help Israel achieve its military goals in the Gaza Strip or ensure the safe return of the hostages.
The Walla news website reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter, that Israel and the mediators had agreed on a proposed draft deal with Hamas. Al Arabiya reported that Hamas had submitted a response to the draft that contained no objections.
More than a year has passed since the first ceasefire-for-hostages deal with Hamas was implemented. Since then, the two sides have held several rounds of indirect talks about the fate of the remaining hostages. The negotiations in Cairo and Doha have intensified in recent weeks.