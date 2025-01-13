https://sputnikglobe.com/20250113/hamas-israel-ceasefire-deal--is-it-possible-to-avoid-hell-in-mideast--1121421372.html

Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Deal: Is It Possible to Avoid ‘Hell’ in Mideast?

Sputnik International

98 Israeli hostages were captured during a Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023 that killed 1,194 Israelis and prompted Tel Aviv’s massive response that has already claimed the lives of about 46,000 people in Gaza.

US President-elect Donald Trump threatened there would be "hell to pay in the Middle East" if the Palestinian military group Hamas does not release Israeli hostages by his January 20 inauguration. How are the developments unfolding?How Are Hamas-Israel Talks Proceeding?Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, reportedly met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stress the US president-elect’s demand to clinch the Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal between Hamas and the Jewish state by January 20.The meeting came amid the indirect Hamas-Israel negotiations with Qatari, Egyptian, and US mediation in Doha. In the latest development, Qatar gave Hamas and Tel Aviv a final draft of a deal as media reports said that the next 24 hours "will be pivotal" to arriving at a consensus.Is US Optimistic? Kirby was echoed by CIA director Bill Burns, who stressed that there's "every reason for political leaders to recognize that enough is enough" and that "it's time to make a deal."What Is Israel's Stance?Israeli officials, for their part, believe "there is a chance of reaching an agreement, but it is a serious challenge." On conditions of the deal, Tel Aviv wants a 2,000-meter depth buffer zone inside Gaza, while Hamas insists on the size of 300-500 meters.Israel also rejects its withdrawal from the Philadelphi corridor, a narrow strip of land along the Egypt-Gaza border, plus commitment to a permanent rather than temporary ceasefire. What Is Hamas' Position?The Palestinian group earlier signaled its readiness to release 34 captives "whether alive or dead as part of the first phase" of the deal, which is also expected to include a ceasefire in Gaza for a period of between six and seven weeks and the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

israel

gaza strip

