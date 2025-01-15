https://sputnikglobe.com/20250115/nato-head-urges-member-states-to-shift-to-wartime-mindset-1121432798.html

NATO Head Urges Member States to 'Shift to Wartime Mindset'

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Wednesday that the best way to prevent war is to prepare for it, and that NATO states should change their mindset to a "wartime" one.

"To prevent war, we need to prepare for it. It is time to shift to a wartime mindset. And this means we need to make our defences even stronger by spending more on defence, and producing more and better defence capabilities," Rutte said at a meeting of the NATO Military Committee in Chiefs of Defense in Brussels. On January 15-16, NATO's highest military authority, the Military Committee, is meeting in Chiefs of Defense format at NATO headquarters in Brussels. The meeting focuses on further strengthening deterrence and defense of the alliance, strengthening NATO’s partnerships around the world, as well as supporting Kiev in the Ukraine conflict, according to NATO.Grushko noted that Russia has been declared "the most significant and direct threat to the security of NATO allies" in the long term. At the same time, NATO is:Grushko emphasized that Moscow aims to prevent a direct confrontation by demonstrating its military capabilities as a deterrent.

