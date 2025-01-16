https://sputnikglobe.com/20250116/greenland-is-absolutely-not-for-sale-former-prime-minister-1121438977.html
No matter what Donald Trump says or thinks about Greenland, the island is not for sale, the country's former Prime Minister Kuupik Kleist tells Sputnik.
US president-elect Donald Trump has recently reignited speculation that the United States may seek to de-facto annex Greenland.
No matter what Donald Trump says or thinks about Greenland, the island is not for sale, the country's former Prime Minister Kuupik Kleist tells Sputnik.
“I do agree fully with the premier of Greenland saying: Greenland is not sale, but open for business,” Kleist says.
He also agrees with Greenland’s current Prime Minister Mute Egede’s statement about people of the country desiring to be “Greenlandic” rather than Danish or American.
“So Greenland is absolutely not for sale,” Kleist stresses.
Why the US is Not and Option
Trump may boast all he wants about supposed advantages of the US seizing Greenland, but Kleist says he does not regard the United Statas “as an attractive ‘mother country’.”
”Just look at the distribution of wealth, the way they are treating the Indigenous peoples and the racism towards people other than whites – especially outside of New York City,” he explains.
Thus, Kleist suggests, Greenland instead “should find solutions with Denmark.”
Challenges for Greenland’s Future
Greenland faces “a lot of issues” that need to be discussed and solved, with unemployed and uneducated youths amongst them, he says.
“My biggest worry is about the youngsters (between 17 and 25) who have no jobs, no education, not even an address,” he confesses.
“They are approximately 3,000 young people and they are supposed to be our future and they are supposed to take over the control of the country. That is a national issue,” he adds.
On top of that, Kleist remarks, there are plenty of matters for Greenland to discuss with its current ruler Denmark.
“A colonial power is a colonial power, no matter the face of it,” he remarks.