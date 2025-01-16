https://sputnikglobe.com/20250116/denmark-threatens-greenland-to-drop-independence-claims---ex-greenlandic-foreign-minister-1121434805.html
For years, Denmark has been threatening Greenland every time the issue of independence is raised, the leader of the island's largest opposition party, Naleraq, and former Greenlandic Foreign Minister Pele Broberg told RIA Novosti.
"Every time we talk about independence, they [the Danes] threaten us. They say, 'If you do this, you will never come to Denmark again; you will have no education, etc.' We always hear threats when we talk about independence," Broberg said. For example. He added that when his party ran for parliament seats in 2018 and he mentioned the plan to gain independence, the Danish prime minister addressed national media, saying that it was unrealistic.
Denmark Threatens Greenland to Drop Independence Claims - Ex-Greenlandic Foreign Minister
NUUK (Greenland) (Sputnik) - For years, Denmark has been threatening Greenland every time the issue of independence is raised, the leader of the island's largest opposition party, Naleraq, and former Greenlandic Foreign Minister Pele Broberg told RIA Novosti.
"Every time we talk about independence, they [the Danes] threaten us. They say, 'If you do this, you will never come to Denmark again; you will have no education, etc.' We always hear threats when we talk about independence," Broberg said.
For example. He added that when his party ran for parliament seats in 2018 and he mentioned the plan to gain independence, the Danish prime minister addressed national media, saying that it was unrealistic.
"Even to this day, Danish politicians say, 'No, no, we will never do anything like that [give Greenland independence].'" They don't even seem to respect the self-government law as far as independence is concerned. But we have a problem in that there are political parties that are publicly in favor of independence without any plans but don't really want it," the official noted.
In addition, Naleraq has a very clear plan to leave the Kingdom of Denmark, which is that if the party wins the 2025 parliamentary elections, it will submit an application for an independence referendum on the same day, Broberg added.
"It may take two days, it may take two months, it may take two years. The plans we have developed are based on how we left the EU in the 80s. We voted in 1982, and we left in 1985. Brexit also took three years, and that is why we keep saying that the discussion is about a three-year period. The most important thing for us is to start the process itself," the ex-minister said.
US Has No Chance to Buy Greenland
Washington has no chance to bribe the Greenlandic government to annex the island
, the former minister added.
"No," Broberg said in response to a corresponding question.
US President-elect Donald Trump, who is due to assume office on January 20, has called it an "absolute necessity" for the United States to own Greenland. Greenland's Prime Minister, Mute Egede, responded by saying that the island was not for sale.
Greenland was a colony of Denmark until 1953. It remains part of the kingdom, but in 2009 it received autonomy with the ability to self-govern and make independent choices in domestic policy.
Almost No One in Greenland Wants to Join the US
Only 0.0001% of people in Greenland want to become part of the United States
, while 75% support the idea of independence from Denmark, Pele Broberg pointed out.
On January 7, Donald Trump Jr., the son of the president-elect, visited Greenland. Following the visit, Trump confirmed in a post on Truth Social that his son and members of his team visited the nation, adding that "the reception was great." The president-elect posted a video in which people wearing baseball caps that read "Make America Great Again" responded in the affirmative when asked if they wanted Trump to buy Greenland.