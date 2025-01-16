https://sputnikglobe.com/20250116/denmark-threatens-greenland-to-drop-independence-claims---ex-greenlandic-foreign-minister-1121434805.html

Denmark Threatens Greenland to Drop Independence Claims - Ex-Greenlandic Foreign Minister

For years, Denmark has been threatening Greenland every time the issue of independence is raised, the leader of the island's largest opposition party, Naleraq, and former Greenlandic Foreign Minister Pele Broberg told RIA Novosti.

"Every time we talk about independence, they [the Danes] threaten us. They say, 'If you do this, you will never come to Denmark again; you will have no education, etc.' We always hear threats when we talk about independence," Broberg said. For example. He added that when his party ran for parliament seats in 2018 and he mentioned the plan to gain independence, the Danish prime minister addressed national media, saying that it was unrealistic. In addition, Naleraq has a very clear plan to leave the Kingdom of Denmark, which is that if the party wins the 2025 parliamentary elections, it will submit an application for an independence referendum on the same day, Broberg added. "It may take two days, it may take two months, it may take two years. The plans we have developed are based on how we left the EU in the 80s. We voted in 1982, and we left in 1985. Brexit also took three years, and that is why we keep saying that the discussion is about a three-year period. The most important thing for us is to start the process itself," the ex-minister said.US Has No Chance to Buy GreenlandWashington has no chance to bribe the Greenlandic government to annex the island, the former minister added."No," Broberg said in response to a corresponding question.US President-elect Donald Trump, who is due to assume office on January 20, has called it an "absolute necessity" for the United States to own Greenland. Greenland's Prime Minister, Mute Egede, responded by saying that the island was not for sale.Almost No One in Greenland Wants to Join the USOnly 0.0001% of people in Greenland want to become part of the United States, while 75% support the idea of independence from Denmark, Pele Broberg pointed out.US President-elect Donald Trump, who is due to assume office on January 20, has called it an "absolute necessity" for the United States to own Greenland. Greenland's Prime Minister, Mute Egede, responded by saying that the island was not for sale.

