Israel's Ceasefire Agreement With Hamas 'Painful, Hard' Decision - Foreign Ministry

Israel's Ceasefire Agreement With Hamas 'Painful, Hard' Decision - Foreign Ministry

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Wednesday called the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas a very hard and painful decision that is yet to be approved by the Israeli government.

"We are likely to stand before a hostage agreement... This is a very difficult decision. When you make the decision to release so many terrorists, including murderers of Jews, it is not an easy decision ... that the Israeli cabinet has yet to make," Saar said during his visit to Italy. He added that true leadership is about the ability to choose between "a bad and a very bad decision."

