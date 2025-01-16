https://sputnikglobe.com/20250116/global-leaders-and-top-officials-hail-gaza-ceasefire-agreement-1121435209.html
Top officials of various world powers, including Germany, France, Spain and Switzerland, have welcomed the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which has been agreed upon by Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas.
Earlier, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that Israel and Hamas had agreed, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, to a 42-day ceasefire as part of the first stage of the agreement, which also includes the release of 33 Israeli hostages. The agreement will come into effect on January 19. French President Emmanuel Macron called the deal between Israel and Hamas a relief for the residents of the Gaza Strip after "15 months of unjustified suffering." Spanish Prime Minister welcomed the ceasefire agreement, saying that it is crucial for achieving regional stability. Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard called the ceasefire deal a prerequisite for a two-state solution. "The deal will bring relief to the entire region and humanitarian aid to the people in need. We hope for full implementation and take this as a first step towards a peaceful settlement of the conflict," Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen noted. The Austrian Foreign Ministry also welcomed the signing of the deal and expressed gratitude to the US, Egypt and Qatar for their efforts. The Italian government added that it sees the deal as an opportunity to increase humanitarian aid to the population of the Palestinian enclave. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the ceasefire "must mark the beginning of a new chapter for the Israeli and Palestinian people" and Australia will continue to work towards resolving the conflict through a two-state solution. Icelandic Foreign Minister Torgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir noted the necessity to ensure humanitarian access for the people of Gaza, expressing hope for the safe return of all hostages.Reactions From the Arab WorldArab countries have welcomed the Gaza ceasefire agreement, expressing hope for a speedy end to the conflict, continued flow of humanitarian aid to the enclave and international support for efforts to achieve peace in the region.UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the importance of the international community's support for all efforts aimed at advancing the peace process in the Middle East, as well as ending illegal actions that undermine the two-state solution and the creation of an independent Palestinian state.Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed hope that destruction and killing will stop in all Palestinian territories thanks to the ceasefire deal.The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said that it highly appreciates the mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar and the US, and noted that it is important to organize the delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave as quickly as possible.The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip is the end of a "bloody page" in the history of Palestine, interim Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati noted.
07:19 GMT 16.01.2025 (Updated: 07:32 GMT 16.01.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Top officials of various world powers, including Germany, France, Spain and Switzerland, have welcomed the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which has been agreed upon by Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas.
Earlier, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that Israel and Hamas had agreed, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, to a 42-day ceasefire as part of the first stage of the agreement, which also includes the release of 33 Israeli hostages. The agreement will come into effect on January 19
.
"It's good that an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza, including the Germans, seems to have been reached! Now the agreement must be consistently implemented. All hostages must be released," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on X.
French President Emmanuel Macron called the deal between Israel and Hamas a relief for the residents of the Gaza Strip after "15 months of unjustified suffering."
Spanish Prime Minister welcomed the ceasefire agreement, saying that it is crucial for achieving regional stability
.
"Switzerland welcomes the gradual ceasefire and thanks the United States, Egypt and Qatar for their efforts," head of communications at the Swiss Foreign Ministry, Nicolas Bideau, said on X.
Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard
called the ceasefire deal a prerequisite for a two-state solution
.
"The deal will bring relief to the entire region and humanitarian aid to the people in need. We hope for full implementation and take this as a first step towards a peaceful settlement of the conflict," Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen noted.
The Austrian Foreign Ministry also welcomed the signing of the deal and expressed gratitude to the US, Egypt and Qatar for their efforts.
"South Africa welcomes the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas after 15 months of Israel’s genocidal onslaught on Gaza after Hamas and other armed groups launched an attack on Israel … The ceasefire must lay the basis for a just peace which should include the establishment of a contiguous, independent, and viable Palestinian state," the South African Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The Italian government added that it sees the deal as an opportunity to increase humanitarian aid to the population of the Palestinian enclave
.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the ceasefire "must mark the beginning of a new chapter for the Israeli and Palestinian people" and Australia will continue to work towards resolving the conflict through a two-state solution.
Icelandic Foreign Minister Torgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir
noted the necessity to ensure humanitarian access for the people of Gaza
, expressing hope for the safe return of all hostages.
Reactions From the Arab World
Arab countries have welcomed the Gaza ceasefire agreement, expressing hope for a speedy end to the conflict, continued flow of humanitarian aid to the enclave and international support for efforts to achieve peace in the region.
"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomes the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and appreciates the efforts made by the State of Qatar, the Egyptian Arab Republic and the United States to achieve this ... The Kingdom hopes that this agreement will put a permanent end to the terrible war waged by Israel, during which more than 45,000 people have been killed and more than 100,000 have been injured," the Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry said.
UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the importance of the international community's support for all efforts aimed at advancing the peace process in the Middle East, as well as ending illegal actions that undermine the two-state solution and the creation of an independent Palestinian state.
Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed hope that destruction and killing will stop in all Palestinian territories thanks to the ceasefire deal.
The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said that it highly appreciates the mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar and the US, and noted that it is important to organize the delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave as quickly as possible.
The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip is the end of a "bloody page" in the history of Palestine, interim Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati noted.