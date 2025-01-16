https://sputnikglobe.com/20250116/global-leaders-and-top-officials-hail-gaza-ceasefire-agreement-1121435209.html

Global Leaders and Top Officials Hail Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

Global Leaders and Top Officials Hail Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

Top officials of various world powers, including Germany, France, Spain and Switzerland, have welcomed the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which has been agreed upon by Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas.

Earlier, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that Israel and Hamas had agreed, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, to a 42-day ceasefire as part of the first stage of the agreement, which also includes the release of 33 Israeli hostages. The agreement will come into effect on January 19. French President Emmanuel Macron called the deal between Israel and Hamas a relief for the residents of the Gaza Strip after "15 months of unjustified suffering." Spanish Prime Minister welcomed the ceasefire agreement, saying that it is crucial for achieving regional stability. Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard called the ceasefire deal a prerequisite for a two-state solution. "The deal will bring relief to the entire region and humanitarian aid to the people in need. We hope for full implementation and take this as a first step towards a peaceful settlement of the conflict," Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen noted. The Austrian Foreign Ministry also welcomed the signing of the deal and expressed gratitude to the US, Egypt and Qatar for their efforts. The Italian government added that it sees the deal as an opportunity to increase humanitarian aid to the population of the Palestinian enclave. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the ceasefire "must mark the beginning of a new chapter for the Israeli and Palestinian people" and Australia will continue to work towards resolving the conflict through a two-state solution. Icelandic Foreign Minister Torgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir noted the necessity to ensure humanitarian access for the people of Gaza, expressing hope for the safe return of all hostages.Reactions From the Arab WorldArab countries have welcomed the Gaza ceasefire agreement, expressing hope for a speedy end to the conflict, continued flow of humanitarian aid to the enclave and international support for efforts to achieve peace in the region.UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the importance of the international community's support for all efforts aimed at advancing the peace process in the Middle East, as well as ending illegal actions that undermine the two-state solution and the creation of an independent Palestinian state.Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed hope that destruction and killing will stop in all Palestinian territories thanks to the ceasefire deal.The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said that it highly appreciates the mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar and the US, and noted that it is important to organize the delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave as quickly as possible.The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip is the end of a "bloody page" in the history of Palestine, interim Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati noted.

