Majority of Americans Oppose Acquiring Greenland - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than half of American people stand against Greenland joining the United States, according to a joint poll conducted by the USA Today news portal and Boston's Suffolk University.
Over 50% of respondents (53%) said that they oppose Greenland joining the US, while 29% consider it a good but unrealistic idea, and 11% expressed the desire for the incoming administration of US President-elect Donald Trump to do anything possible to take control over the island
Among the supporters of the Democratic Party, 86% opposed the idea, while among the Republicans, 21% said that it is a bad idea, 48% said that the idea is good but unrealistic
The poll was conducted from January 7 to 11 among 1,000 US citizens.
Trump, who is due to assume office on January 20, called it an "absolute necessity" for the US to own Greenland. Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede responded by saying that the island was not for sale.
Greenland was a colony of Denmark until 1953. It remains part of the kingdom, but in 2009 it received autonomy with the ability to self-govern and make independent choices in domestic policy.