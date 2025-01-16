https://sputnikglobe.com/20250116/majority-of-americans-oppose-acquiring-greenland---poll-1121436117.html

Majority of Americans Oppose Acquiring Greenland - Poll

More than half of American people stand against Greenland joining the United States, according to a joint poll conducted by the USA Today news portal and Boston's Suffolk University.

Over 50% of respondents (53%) said that they oppose Greenland joining the US, while 29% consider it a good but unrealistic idea, and 11% expressed the desire for the incoming administration of US President-elect Donald Trump to do anything possible to take control over the island. Among the supporters of the Democratic Party, 86% opposed the idea, while among the Republicans, 21% said that it is a bad idea, 48% said that the idea is good but unrealistic, and 23% expressed full support for it. The poll was conducted from January 7 to 11 among 1,000 US citizens. Trump, who is due to assume office on January 20, called it an "absolute necessity" for the US to own Greenland. Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede responded by saying that the island was not for sale.

