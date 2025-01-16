International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250116/majority-of-americans-oppose-acquiring-greenland---poll-1121436117.html
Majority of Americans Oppose Acquiring Greenland - Poll
Majority of Americans Oppose Acquiring Greenland - Poll
Sputnik International
More than half of American people stand against Greenland joining the United States, according to a joint poll conducted by the USA Today news portal and Boston's Suffolk University.
2025-01-16T07:41+0000
2025-01-16T07:41+0000
americas
us
donald trump
greenland
democratic party
republicans
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107660/72/1076607237_0:312:3000:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_a49f2d426efeb3836b9cf81c28071799.jpg
Over 50% of respondents (53%) said that they oppose Greenland joining the US, while 29% consider it a good but unrealistic idea, and 11% expressed the desire for the incoming administration of US President-elect Donald Trump to do anything possible to take control over the island. Among the supporters of the Democratic Party, 86% opposed the idea, while among the Republicans, 21% said that it is a bad idea, 48% said that the idea is good but unrealistic, and 23% expressed full support for it. The poll was conducted from January 7 to 11 among 1,000 US citizens. Trump, who is due to assume office on January 20, called it an "absolute necessity" for the US to own Greenland. Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede responded by saying that the island was not for sale.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250116/denmark-threatens-greenland-to-drop-independence-claims---ex-greenlandic-foreign-minister-1121434805.html
americas
greenland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107660/72/1076607237_333:0:3000:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_de30e0c97fbce6fb46b2fb98ff2725d8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us buys greenland, is greenland going to be part of america, why does trump want to buy greenland, what's up with greenland
us buys greenland, is greenland going to be part of america, why does trump want to buy greenland, what's up with greenland

Majority of Americans Oppose Acquiring Greenland - Poll

07:41 GMT 16.01.2025
© AP Photo / Felipe DanaIn this photo taken late Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, homes are illuminated after the sunset in Tasiilaq, Greenland.
In this photo taken late Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, homes are illuminated after the sunset in Tasiilaq, Greenland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2025
© AP Photo / Felipe Dana
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than half of American people stand against Greenland joining the United States, according to a joint poll conducted by the USA Today news portal and Boston's Suffolk University.
Over 50% of respondents (53%) said that they oppose Greenland joining the US, while 29% consider it a good but unrealistic idea, and 11% expressed the desire for the incoming administration of US President-elect Donald Trump to do anything possible to take control over the island.
Among the supporters of the Democratic Party, 86% opposed the idea, while among the Republicans, 21% said that it is a bad idea, 48% said that the idea is good but unrealistic, and 23% expressed full support for it.
In this image taken on June 13, 2019 small pieces of ice float in the water off the shore in Nuuk, Greenland - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2025
World
Denmark Threatens Greenland to Drop Independence Claims - Ex-Greenlandic Foreign Minister
07:07 GMT
The poll was conducted from January 7 to 11 among 1,000 US citizens.
Trump, who is due to assume office on January 20, called it an "absolute necessity" for the US to own Greenland. Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede responded by saying that the island was not for sale.

Greenland was a colony of Denmark until 1953. It remains part of the kingdom, but in 2009 it received autonomy with the ability to self-govern and make independent choices in domestic policy.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала