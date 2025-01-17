https://sputnikglobe.com/20250117/denmark-to-build-military-airbase-in-greenland-to-strengthen-arctic-defense--reports-1121441869.html
Denmark to Build Military Airbase in Greenland to Strengthen Arctic Defense – Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Denmark is planning to establish a military airbase in western Greenland to demonstrate its strength and enhance the country’s defense capabilities in the Arctic and North Atlantic regions, Danish state broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing a confidential Danish armed forces report.
The 22-page document, which was drafted in September 2024, outlined plans to expand the country's military capabilities, including the construction of the airbase in the settlement of Kangerlussuaq.
"The base will be especially required to receive Danish fighter jets (F-35) to periodically stay and land in Kangerlussuaq due to periodic readiness to repel attack and protect sovereignty, as well as show force ... within the territory of the Kingdom of Denmark," the document read, as quoted by broadcaster.
The cost of new aircraft for this base is estimated to exceed $150,000, and the base will accommodate up to 94 personnel, the report read. It is expected to bolster the protection of critical Greenlandic infrastructure, such as undersea cables, power plants, oil storage facilities, and other vulnerable assets, media reported.
Additionally, the broadcaster reported about plans to establish a mobile military base in Greenland, which could be moved using transport aircraft. The Danish armed forces also aim to expand the Arctic Command headquarters in the Greenlandic capital of Nuuk by adding approximately 58 personnel to its current staff of about 70, the report read.
The Danish armed forces' report also described Denmark’s current capabilities as limited in terms of identifying, recognizing, and reacting to threats in the Arctic, North Atlantic, and Baltic Sea, TV2 reported.
In December, US President-elect Donald Trump, who is due to assume office on January 20, has called it an "absolute necessity" for the United States to own Greenland
, an autonomous territory of Denmark. Greenland's Prime Minister, Mute Egede, responded by saying that the island was not for sale.