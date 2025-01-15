https://sputnikglobe.com/20250115/iranian-president-addresses-trump-assassination-claims-and-nuclear-stance-1121429792.html
Iranian President Addresses Trump Assassination Claims and Nuclear Stance
Iranian President Addresses Trump Assassination Claims and Nuclear Stance
Sputnik International
Iran has never tried to assassinate US President-elect Donald Trump, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday.
2025-01-15T05:56+0000
2025-01-15T05:56+0000
2025-01-15T05:56+0000
world
donald trump
masoud pezeshkian
iran
israel
tehran
strategic nuclear weapons
donald trump assassination attempt
middle east
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120181289_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c0fd5d850e506c3adce05cb0e9a4c66b.jpg
"This is another one of those schemes that Israel and other countries are designing to promote Iranophobia. ... Iran has never attempted to nor does it plan to assassinate anyone. At least as far as I know," Pezeshkian told the NBC news broadcaster. Iran has never plotted to assassinate Trump and has no plans to do so in the future, the president added. Trump earlier accused Iran of what he called specific steps against him, adding that "the entire US military is watching and waiting." On Trump's Role in Middle East Conflict"I do hope that Trump will conduce to peace in the region and the world, not conversely, contribute to bloodshed and war," the president said. On Possible US-Israeli AttackWhen asked about Tehran's response to a possible US-Israeli attack aimed at halting the Iranian nuclear program, Pezeshkian said that the country is ready for any development. He also expressed hope that the situation would not deteriorate that far, as an open conflict would be "detrimental" to all actors. On Nuclear WeaponsThe president emphasized that the country does not seek to build nuclear weapons, though Iran is accused of creating it."We upheld all the commitments that we had to commit to," he said when asked about Iran's talks with major powers about its nuclear program. "But unfortunately, it was the other party that did not live up to its promises and obligations."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250112/iran-deploys-air-defenses-at-nuclear-sites-unveils-new-underground-dormant-volcano-missile-base-1121413409.html
iran
israel
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120181289_108:0:2839:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4e96c4e52c6beb2c585ba7e2adacd20e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
pezeshkian interview, pezeshkian on trump, pezeshkian on nuclear weapons, does iran have nuclear weapons
pezeshkian interview, pezeshkian on trump, pezeshkian on nuclear weapons, does iran have nuclear weapons
Iranian President Addresses Trump Assassination Claims and Nuclear Stance
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran has never tried to assassinate US President-elect Donald Trump, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday.
"This is another one of those schemes that Israel and other countries are designing to promote Iranophobia. ... Iran has never attempted to nor does it plan to assassinate anyone. At least as far as I know," Pezeshkian told the NBC news broadcaster.
Iran has never plotted to assassinate Trump and has no plans to do so in the future, the president added.
Trump earlier accused Iran of what he called specific steps against him, adding that "the entire US military is watching and waiting."
In September, the Trump campaign said in a press release that Trump had been briefed by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence concerning possible assassination attempts by Iran on his life, adding that Iran is "terrified" of Trump's strength and resolve and wants then-Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris to win the election because of her "weakness."
On Trump's Role in Middle East Conflict
"I do hope that Trump will conduce to peace in the region and the world, not conversely, contribute to bloodshed and war," the president said.
On Possible US-Israeli Attack
When asked about Tehran's response to a possible US-Israeli attack aimed at halting the Iranian nuclear program, Pezeshkian said that the country is ready
for any development.
"Naturally enough, we will react to any action. We do not fear war, but we do not seek it," the president said.
He also expressed hope that the situation would not deteriorate that far, as an open conflict
would be "detrimental
" to all actors.
The president emphasized that the country does not seek to build nuclear weapons, though Iran is accused of creating it.
"We upheld all the commitments that we had to commit to," he said when asked about Iran's talks with major powers about its nuclear program. "But unfortunately, it was the other party
that did not live up to its promises and obligations."