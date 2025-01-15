International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250115/iranian-president-addresses-trump-assassination-claims-and-nuclear-stance-1121429792.html
Iranian President Addresses Trump Assassination Claims and Nuclear Stance
Iranian President Addresses Trump Assassination Claims and Nuclear Stance
Sputnik International
Iran has never tried to assassinate US President-elect Donald Trump, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday.
2025-01-15T05:56+0000
2025-01-15T05:56+0000
world
donald trump
masoud pezeshkian
iran
israel
tehran
strategic nuclear weapons
donald trump assassination attempt
middle east
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120181289_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c0fd5d850e506c3adce05cb0e9a4c66b.jpg
"This is another one of those schemes that Israel and other countries are designing to promote Iranophobia. ... Iran has never attempted to nor does it plan to assassinate anyone. At least as far as I know," Pezeshkian told the NBC news broadcaster. Iran has never plotted to assassinate Trump and has no plans to do so in the future, the president added. Trump earlier accused Iran of what he called specific steps against him, adding that "the entire US military is watching and waiting." On Trump's Role in Middle East Conflict"I do hope that Trump will conduce to peace in the region and the world, not conversely, contribute to bloodshed and war," the president said. On Possible US-Israeli AttackWhen asked about Tehran's response to a possible US-Israeli attack aimed at halting the Iranian nuclear program, Pezeshkian said that the country is ready for any development. He also expressed hope that the situation would not deteriorate that far, as an open conflict would be "detrimental" to all actors. On Nuclear WeaponsThe president emphasized that the country does not seek to build nuclear weapons, though Iran is accused of creating it."We upheld all the commitments that we had to commit to," he said when asked about Iran's talks with major powers about its nuclear program. "But unfortunately, it was the other party that did not live up to its promises and obligations."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250112/iran-deploys-air-defenses-at-nuclear-sites-unveils-new-underground-dormant-volcano-missile-base-1121413409.html
iran
israel
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120181289_108:0:2839:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4e96c4e52c6beb2c585ba7e2adacd20e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
pezeshkian interview, pezeshkian on trump, pezeshkian on nuclear weapons, does iran have nuclear weapons
pezeshkian interview, pezeshkian on trump, pezeshkian on nuclear weapons, does iran have nuclear weapons

Iranian President Addresses Trump Assassination Claims and Nuclear Stance

05:56 GMT 15.01.2025
© AP Photo / Ahmed JalilIranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2025
© AP Photo / Ahmed Jalil
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran has never tried to assassinate US President-elect Donald Trump, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday.
"This is another one of those schemes that Israel and other countries are designing to promote Iranophobia. ... Iran has never attempted to nor does it plan to assassinate anyone. At least as far as I know," Pezeshkian told the NBC news broadcaster.
Iran has never plotted to assassinate Trump and has no plans to do so in the future, the president added.
Trump earlier accused Iran of what he called specific steps against him, adding that "the entire US military is watching and waiting."

In September, the Trump campaign said in a press release that Trump had been briefed by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence concerning possible assassination attempts by Iran on his life, adding that Iran is "terrified" of Trump's strength and resolve and wants then-Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris to win the election because of her "weakness."

On Trump's Role in Middle East Conflict

"I do hope that Trump will conduce to peace in the region and the world, not conversely, contribute to bloodshed and war," the president said.
This photo released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry on Sunday, June 9, 2019, shows the Khordad 15, a new surface-to-air missile battery at an undisclosed location in Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2025
Military
Iran Deploys Air Defenses at Nuclear Sites, Unveils New Underground ‘Dormant Volcano’ Missile Base
12 January, 13:02 GMT

On Possible US-Israeli Attack

When asked about Tehran's response to a possible US-Israeli attack aimed at halting the Iranian nuclear program, Pezeshkian said that the country is ready for any development.
"Naturally enough, we will react to any action. We do not fear war, but we do not seek it," the president said.
He also expressed hope that the situation would not deteriorate that far, as an open conflict would be "detrimental" to all actors.

On Nuclear Weapons

The president emphasized that the country does not seek to build nuclear weapons, though Iran is accused of creating it.
"We upheld all the commitments that we had to commit to," he said when asked about Iran's talks with major powers about its nuclear program. "But unfortunately, it was the other party that did not live up to its promises and obligations."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала