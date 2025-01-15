https://sputnikglobe.com/20250115/iranian-president-addresses-trump-assassination-claims-and-nuclear-stance-1121429792.html

Iranian President Addresses Trump Assassination Claims and Nuclear Stance

Iranian President Addresses Trump Assassination Claims and Nuclear Stance

Sputnik International

Iran has never tried to assassinate US President-elect Donald Trump, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday.

2025-01-15T05:56+0000

2025-01-15T05:56+0000

2025-01-15T05:56+0000

world

donald trump

masoud pezeshkian

iran

israel

tehran

strategic nuclear weapons

donald trump assassination attempt

middle east

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120181289_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c0fd5d850e506c3adce05cb0e9a4c66b.jpg

"This is another one of those schemes that Israel and other countries are designing to promote Iranophobia. ... Iran has never attempted to nor does it plan to assassinate anyone. At least as far as I know," Pezeshkian told the NBC news broadcaster. Iran has never plotted to assassinate Trump and has no plans to do so in the future, the president added. Trump earlier accused Iran of what he called specific steps against him, adding that "the entire US military is watching and waiting." On Trump's Role in Middle East Conflict"I do hope that Trump will conduce to peace in the region and the world, not conversely, contribute to bloodshed and war," the president said. On Possible US-Israeli AttackWhen asked about Tehran's response to a possible US-Israeli attack aimed at halting the Iranian nuclear program, Pezeshkian said that the country is ready for any development. He also expressed hope that the situation would not deteriorate that far, as an open conflict would be "detrimental" to all actors. On Nuclear WeaponsThe president emphasized that the country does not seek to build nuclear weapons, though Iran is accused of creating it."We upheld all the commitments that we had to commit to," he said when asked about Iran's talks with major powers about its nuclear program. "But unfortunately, it was the other party that did not live up to its promises and obligations."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250112/iran-deploys-air-defenses-at-nuclear-sites-unveils-new-underground-dormant-volcano-missile-base-1121413409.html

iran

israel

tehran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pezeshkian interview, pezeshkian on trump, pezeshkian on nuclear weapons, does iran have nuclear weapons