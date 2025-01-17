https://sputnikglobe.com/20250117/israeli-cabinet-approves-ceasefire-deal-with-hamas-for-gaza-1121448073.html
Israeli Cabinet Approves Ceasefire Deal With Hamas for Gaza
The Israeli military-political cabinet has approved the agreement with the Palestinian movement Hamas on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Friday.
"After considering all aspects — political, security and humanitarian — and based on the understanding that the proposed deal contributes to achieving the goals of the war, the ministerial committee on national security (the political-military cabinet) recommended that the government approve the proposed plan," the statement said. Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, agreed on January 15 to a 42-day ceasefire and declared their intention to finally end the hostilities that have claimed the lives of 46,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis over 15 months, spreading to Lebanon and Yemen and provoking an exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran. A government meeting to approve the agreement will be held later on Friday, the prime minister's office said.
