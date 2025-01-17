https://sputnikglobe.com/20250117/israeli-cabinet-approves-ceasefire-deal-with-hamas-for-gaza-1121448073.html

Israeli Cabinet Approves Ceasefire Deal With Hamas for Gaza

Israeli Cabinet Approves Ceasefire Deal With Hamas for Gaza

Sputnik International

The Israeli military-political cabinet has approved the agreement with the Palestinian movement Hamas on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Friday.

2025-01-17T13:37+0000

2025-01-17T13:37+0000

2025-01-17T13:37+0000

world

benjamin netanyahu

middle east

palestinians

gaza strip

palestine

israel

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120703855_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4a9a5b604853a599170478f37cc841bb.jpg

"After considering all aspects — political, security and humanitarian — and based on the understanding that the proposed deal contributes to achieving the goals of the war, the ministerial committee on national security (the political-military cabinet) recommended that the government approve the proposed plan," the statement said. Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, agreed on January 15 to a 42-day ceasefire and declared their intention to finally end the hostilities that have claimed the lives of 46,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis over 15 months, spreading to Lebanon and Yemen and provoking an exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran. A government meeting to approve the agreement will be held later on Friday, the prime minister's office said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250117/netanyahus-office-confirms-signing-of-gaza-deal-by-israel-hamas-us-qatar---reports-1121442854.html

gaza strip

palestine

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israeli military-political, ceasefire deal with hamas for gaza, release of hostages