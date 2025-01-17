International
Israeli Cabinet Approves Ceasefire Deal With Hamas for Gaza
Israeli Cabinet Approves Ceasefire Deal With Hamas for Gaza
The Israeli military-political cabinet has approved the agreement with the Palestinian movement Hamas on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Friday.
"After considering all aspects — political, security and humanitarian — and based on the understanding that the proposed deal contributes to achieving the goals of the war, the ministerial committee on national security (the political-military cabinet) recommended that the government approve the proposed plan," the statement said. Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, agreed on January 15 to a 42-day ceasefire and declared their intention to finally end the hostilities that have claimed the lives of 46,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis over 15 months, spreading to Lebanon and Yemen and provoking an exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran. A government meeting to approve the agreement will be held later on Friday, the prime minister's office said.
Israeli Cabinet Approves Ceasefire Deal With Hamas for Gaza

13:37 GMT 17.01.2025
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitИзраильские солдаты едут на танке по границе с сектором Газа на юге Израиля
Израильские солдаты едут на танке по границе с сектором Газа на юге Израиля - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2025
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli military-political cabinet has approved the agreement with the Palestinian movement Hamas on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Friday.
"After considering all aspects — political, security and humanitarian — and based on the understanding that the proposed deal contributes to achieving the goals of the war, the ministerial committee on national security (the political-military cabinet) recommended that the government approve the proposed plan," the statement said.
Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, agreed on January 15 to a 42-day ceasefire and declared their intention to finally end the hostilities that have claimed the lives of 46,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis over 15 months, spreading to Lebanon and Yemen and provoking an exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, July 30, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2025
World
Netanyahu's Office Confirms Signing of Gaza Deal by Israel, Hamas, US, Qatar - Reports
06:09 GMT
A government meeting to approve the agreement will be held later on Friday, the prime minister's office said.
