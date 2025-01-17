https://sputnikglobe.com/20250117/netanyahus-office-confirms-signing-of-gaza-deal-by-israel-hamas-us-qatar---reports-1121442854.html

Netanyahu's Office Confirms Signing of Gaza Deal by Israel, Hamas, US, Qatar - Reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has confirmed that Israel, Palestinian movement Hamas, the United States and Qatar have signed a deal on a ceasefire and the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Friday, citing the office.

The prime minister gave instructions to convene the security cabinet and then hold a government meeting to approve the deal, the report added. On Thursday, media reported, citing an Israeli official, that the Israeli security cabinet will meet to vote on the ceasefire deal on Friday, while the Israeli government is expected to vote on the agreement on Saturday. Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, agreed on January 15 to a 42-day ceasefire and declared their intention to finally end the hostilities that have claimed the lives of 46,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis over 15 months, spreading to Lebanon and Yemen and provoking an exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran. The first stage provides for a partial exchange of prisoners, the withdrawal of Israeli troops to the Gaza borders and humanitarian aid. The second and third stages are yet to be agreed upon. Under the deal, the guarantors of the agreement — Qatar, Egypt and the United States — will establish a coordination center in Cairo.

