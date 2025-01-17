https://sputnikglobe.com/20250117/los-angeles-fire-victim-firefighters-arrived-to-extinguish-fire-in-my-house-without-water-1121444490.html

Los Angeles Fire Victim: Firefighters Arrived to Extinguish Fire in My House Without Water

Los Angeles Fire Victim: Firefighters Arrived to Extinguish Fire in My House Without Water

Sputnik International

Aaron Miller, a Los Angeles County resident whose house burned to the ground during the massive wildfires, told Sputnik that firefighters were unable to extinguish the fire in his home because there was no water in the fire hydrants.

2025-01-17T09:42+0000

2025-01-17T09:42+0000

2025-01-17T09:42+0000

beyond politics

california

los angeles county

los angeles

wildfires

firefighters

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/0a/1121401499_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c7c16390e36e8c1922e235a15b63a3b6.jpg

“You see, no water,” Aaron said, showing a video of his house engulfed in flames. "You see he has the hose there. The firefighter was standing... with the hose in his hand, no water. He said we ran out." There is literally nothing left of Aaron's house: the remains of a brick fireplace and walls, a burnt-out frame of a washing machine, and a melted fence. From the remaining charred pieces of wood, it is difficult to tell where the kitchen once was, and where the bedroom was. Aaron added that he and his family were still lucky despite losing their home and all their belongings: "You see that house? That was my neighbor. Died." There are many like Aaron in the area - the most powerful fires in California history have already destroyed more than 12,300 structures. Local residents have complained about dry fire hydrants, which the media has been writing about since the very start of the disaster. Los Angeles residents have already filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) due to a lack of water to extinguish fires. Multiple wildfires have broken out in California since January 7, killing at least 25 people, forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands. According to US weather forecasting service AccuWeather estimates, damage and economic loss from the wildfires may reach between $250 billion and $275 billion.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250111/los-angeles-mayor-cut-fire-department-budget-by-49mln-shortly-before-wildfires---reports-1121405667.html

california

los angeles county

los angeles

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

los angeles fire victim, massive wildfires, extinguish the fire, massive wildfires