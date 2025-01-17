https://sputnikglobe.com/20250117/russia-and-iran-cement-strategic-alliance-with-new-agreement-1121450051.html

Russia and Iran Cement Strategic Alliance With New Agreement

Russia and Iran Cement Strategic Alliance With New Agreement

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement in the Kremlin.

2025-01-17T15:10+0000

2025-01-17T15:10+0000

2025-01-17T15:47+0000

masoud pezeshkian

iran

russia

vladimir putin

world

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/11/1121449890_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_924bb66a407d555b136e5dbc89231711.jpg

The new agreement replaces a previous cooperation framework signed in 2001 — and reflects the enhanced level of relations between the two nations.Work on the agreement began in 2022, and by June 2023 the text had been finalized. The document sets ambitious goals, targeting stable and sustainable development for both countries and the broader region.Key Highlights From Putin’s StatementsThe AgreementRussia-Iran RelationsRegional and Global CooperationIran’s PerspectiveIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stressed that the agreement covers economic, technological and humanitarian collaboration.It sets a roadmap for the future, including defense and security cooperation, increased trade, energy production and exports, renewable energy technology transfer and simplified travel conditions for tourists. The new pact also aims to enhance cultural exchanges and create joint programs.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250117/putin-strategic-agreement-with-iran-marks-a-new-era-of-cooperation-1121446254.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250113/russia-iran-power-play-strategic-alliance-taking-shape-1121424001.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250114/russia-iran-strategic-partnership-agreement-not-targeted-against-anybody---lavrov-1121426569.html

iran

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, iran, putin, pezeshkian, russia-iran strategic partnership