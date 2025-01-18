https://sputnikglobe.com/20250118/egypt-palestine-qatar-us-israel-to-monitor-compliance-with-agreement-on-gaza---reports-1121453336.html

Egypt, Palestine, Qatar, US, Israel to Monitor Compliance With Agreement on Gaza - Reports

Egypt, Palestine, Qatar, the United States and Israel will coordinate, monitor compliance with agreement on Gaza, Al Qahera News channel reported, citing an Egyptian source.

"The meeting in Cairo has ended to discuss the mechanisms for implementing the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. An agreement has been reached on all necessary measures to implement the agreement, including the formation of an operational headquarters in Cairo to monitor the implementation of measures," the source said. The operational headquarters, which will coordinate and monitor compliance with the points of the agreement, will include representatives of Egypt, Palestine, Qatar, the United States and Israel, the broadcaster reported.Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, agreed on January 15 to a 42-day ceasefire and declared their intention to finally end the hostilities that have claimed the lives of 46,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis over 15 months, spreading to Lebanon and Yemen and provoking an exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran.

