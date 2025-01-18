https://sputnikglobe.com/20250118/frozen-future-europes-energy-crisis-worsens-amid-gas-war-1121458303.html
Frozen Future? Europe’s Energy Crisis Worsens Amid Gas War
Ukraine’s halt to the transit of Russian gas, combined with sanctions imposed by the US on Russian oil and gas companies, pose a significant risk of plunging Europe into a new energy crisis.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban raised these concerns during his visit to Belgrade, where he held talks focused on energy challenges with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. "Recent developments in Europe’s energy supply are alarming," Orban said in a video message aired on Hungarian television. The outgoing US government imposed sanctions on Russia's oil and gas sector on January 10, targeting companies like Gazprom, Neft and Novatek, 183 tanker vessels and top executives. Serbia’s NIS, partly owned by Gazprom, was also affected, with the US demanding the cancellation of Russian investments by February 25. Combined with Ukraine’s block on Russian gas transit on January 1, the actions have disrupted supplies to Austria, Italy and Central Europe, raising energy prices and prompting regional efforts to minimize the impact.
News
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban raised these concerns during his visit to Belgrade, where he held talks focused on energy challenges with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
"Recent developments in Europe’s energy supply are alarming," Orban said in a video message aired on Hungarian television.
"Ukraine has blocked a pipeline that supplied gas to Hungary, and the US administration has introduced sanctions that have driven up energy prices across Europe. The continent is hurtling toward another energy crisis," Orban said.
The outgoing US government imposed sanctions on Russia's oil and gas sector on January 10, targeting companies like Gazprom
, Neft and Novatek, 183 tanker vessels and top executives. Serbia’s NIS, partly owned by Gazprom, was also affected, with the US demanding the cancellation of Russian investments by February 25. Combined with Ukraine’s block on Russian gas transit on January 1, the actions have disrupted supplies to Austria, Italy and Central Europe, raising energy prices and prompting regional efforts to minimize the impact.