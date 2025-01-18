https://sputnikglobe.com/20250118/israeli-government-reaffirms-implementation-of-gaza-ceasefire-deal-will-begin-january-19-1121452937.html

Israeli Government Reaffirms Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire Deal Will Begin January 19

Israeli Government Reaffirms Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire Deal Will Begin January 19

Sputnik International

The Israeli government has reaffirmed that the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement will begin on January 19.

2025-01-18T04:34+0000

2025-01-18T04:34+0000

2025-01-18T04:34+0000

world

benjamin netanyahu

middle east

palestinians

israel

qatar

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104940/79/1049407929_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_73afc6fb54d70f39c8b49fa21ad483f5.jpg

"The government has approved the plan for the return of the abductees. The implementation of the plan for the release of the abductees will begin on Sunday, January 19, 2025," the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, agreed on January 15 to a 42-day ceasefire and declared their intention to finally end the hostilities that have claimed the lives of 46,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis over 15 months, spreading to Lebanon and Yemen and provoking an exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250117/israeli-cabinet-approves-ceasefire-deal-with-hamas-for-gaza-1121448073.html

israel

qatar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israeli government, gaza ceasefire agreement, ceasefire