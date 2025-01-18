https://sputnikglobe.com/20250118/israeli-government-reaffirms-implementation-of-gaza-ceasefire-deal-will-begin-january-19-1121452937.html
Israeli Government Reaffirms Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire Deal Will Begin January 19
Israeli Government Reaffirms Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire Deal Will Begin January 19
Sputnik International
The Israeli government has reaffirmed that the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement will begin on January 19.
2025-01-18T04:34+0000
2025-01-18T04:34+0000
2025-01-18T04:34+0000
world
benjamin netanyahu
middle east
palestinians
israel
qatar
hamas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104940/79/1049407929_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_73afc6fb54d70f39c8b49fa21ad483f5.jpg
"The government has approved the plan for the return of the abductees. The implementation of the plan for the release of the abductees will begin on Sunday, January 19, 2025," the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, agreed on January 15 to a 42-day ceasefire and declared their intention to finally end the hostilities that have claimed the lives of 46,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis over 15 months, spreading to Lebanon and Yemen and provoking an exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250117/israeli-cabinet-approves-ceasefire-deal-with-hamas-for-gaza-1121448073.html
israel
qatar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104940/79/1049407929_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_c92e66904bae6f0579bc279ed84128d7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israeli government, gaza ceasefire agreement, ceasefire
israeli government, gaza ceasefire agreement, ceasefire
Israeli Government Reaffirms Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire Deal Will Begin January 19
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli government has reaffirmed that the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement will begin on January 19.
"The government has approved the plan for the return of the abductees. The implementation of the plan for the release of the abductees will begin on Sunday, January 19, 2025," the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.
Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, agreed on January 15 to a 42-day ceasefire
and declared their intention to finally end the hostilities that have claimed the lives of 46,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis over 15 months, spreading to Lebanon and Yemen and provoking an exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran.